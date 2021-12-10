From the Municipalities of the Malpensa area a negative opinion on the renewed Masterplan 2035





There deadline is close: Monday 13 December 2021. That is the date by which the Municipalities will also have to submit counter-arguments to the “new” Masterplan Malpensa 2035, ie the revised plan on the basis of the additions presented by Sea after the withdrawal of the previous Masterplan in July.

On that level, the Municipalities and the area around Malpensa had expressed a critical judgment, shared even at the level of the Lombardy Region, on some specific aspects. Revised plan, but which in any case does not satisfy local communities. A first no came from Legambiente (section of Gallarate), but the rejection also agrees with the nine mayors of Varese gathered in the CUV, the Voluntary Urban Planning Consortium that brings together the Municipalities most directly linked to the airport: “We have expressed a unified opinion, with a negative opinion” he says Maurizio Colombo, mayor of Cardano al Campo and current president of the CUV (from January he will be succeeded by Dimitri Cassani, mayor of Casorate Sempione).

Upstream of any evaluation of merit, the Municipalities also place the issue of reduced timing, less than a month between the publication of the additions by the Ministry of the Environment and the deadline for submitting observations. “We are talking about 8 thousand pages of additions presentedColombo continues.

Municipalities are critical of various aspects related to «viability, environment, pollution, effects on the territory outside the airport “. Some of the most criticized points have remained essentially identical, in particular the southward expansion of the Cargo area (with impact on the woods of Gaggio, in the territory of Lonate Pozzolo) and the forecast of an “Airport city” which foresees building development inside the grounds (the render in the opening image), with an internal concentration at the airport which – municipalities fear – will eventually attract investments and resources, to the detriment of possible recoveries in the external area.

The expansion of the Cargo area to the south, in the territory of Lonate Pozzolo

“To date we do not see a precise study on the impact, at all levels,” says Colombo. In view of the deadline, each municipality has foreseen «a ptaste in addition, everyone will respond with his opinion to the additions arrived “.

They will also express themselves on the level – jointly – the Municipalities in the area south of Malpensa, that means Nosate, Turbigo, Castano Primo, Vanzaghello And Robecchetto with Induno.

“We will make a single shared observation, which we are working on in these hours,” he says Giuseppe Pignatiello, mayor of Castano Primo, the largest town in the area south of the airport, the area flown over by landing flights.

The municipalities of the southern area particularly highlight the importance of a natural oasis such as that of the moor to be defended, as well as reiterating the concerns about the problem of noise pollution (the southern area is mainly affected by landings but also by take-offs at certain times. “There are certainly different solutions and at the moment we believe that the conditions exist to optimize the use of the territory they already own”.