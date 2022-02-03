from the musical “Annette” to “West Side Story”

“2 Days Cult Movie” starts again in February, the review organized by Cinemaincentro with the contribution of the Municipality of Ravenna, which brings great second-run titles and auteur films to Cinema Mariani that have not enjoyed sufficient time in cinemas. These are always films that have obtained national and international recognition, proposed on Mondays and Tuesdays in double screening (18.30 and 21.15) with a format that allows you to fully appreciate their value and at the same time to deepen their language and details.

On Monday the screening at 9.15 pm will be accompanied by the presentation of Francesco Della Torre and Luca Vancini, both cinema experts from Ravenna, while the first screening on Tuesday will take place, when possible, in the original language. Furthermore, as from the first editions of this review, there will be the possibility of enriching the cinema experience with the gastronomic one, thanks to the agreement with the Osteria Passatelli which offers a gourmet dinner with three courses and a glass of wine for 22.50 euro including admission to the cinema.

The billboard

The first tranche of this edition consists of five titles. It will range from the inevitable symmetries in pastel shades by Wes Anderson with The French Dispatch (7-8 February) to the touching reflection on motherhood by Pedro Almodovar in Madres Paralelas (14-15 February). He will dream in front of Annette (21-22 February), the incredible musical with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that opened the Cannes Film Festival, and will delve into the restlessness of Latin America (28 February – 1 March), the unsettling thriller by the D’Innocenzo brothers, to close with the immortal West Side Story (7-8 March), here in the wonderful transposition by Steven Spielberg who has already won three Golden Globes.

“The 2 Days Cult Movie review – declares the councilor for Culture Fabio Sbaraglia – returns to enrich the cultural and cinematographic proposal of our historic center from February. We are grateful for the work of those who, in difficult times like these, for those who work in the world of culture and entertainment, with passion and continuous competence in the effort to keep the cinema alive in the center with programs of the highest quality. This is why we are happy to support the Cinemaincentro review, convinced that even through proposals like this we can gradually come back to meet us in the dining room, and more generally to share cultural spaces. “