From the networks to reality: Shakira already follows Chris Evans and Henry Cavill on Instagram

Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced the end of their relationship, news that has gone around the world, in addition to fueling endless theories such as the alleged infidelity of the Catalan footballer, or the hidden messages in the songs of the Colombian.

It was through a statement published by the news agency EFE How did they confirm that after 12 years of relationship, marriage and a couple of childrenare separating, which is why they asked for respect for their privacy, especially for “the well-being of our children”. So far, not much else has been stated.

However, one of the biggest trends in social networks was the recent follow that the singer gave through Instagram: the actors Henry Cavill and Chris Evans, remembered for their roles as Superman and Captain America respectively.

And it is that as a result of the news spreading through social networks, Internet users have closely followed the steps that each one has taken, either through their stories, their followers, interviews, television appearances, or any other audiovisual material.

It all started in 2015, when Henry Cavill appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of the film The Man from U.N.C.L.E., where the Colombian singer also appeared, just as a coincidence.

However, the television cameras, who were interviewing the actor at that precise moment, managed to capture the moment when “Superman” stopped responding to turn around and admire Shakira’s beauty.

“Is that Shakira?” He asked immediately after he lost all mental balance.and even forget the answer he tried to spin seconds before.

Although it cannot be assured that the actor is interested in Shakira, since he has been in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso for a year, one of the truths is that while she follows him on Instagram, he has not had the courtesy to return the follow, which broke the hearts of all his fans.

As for Chris Evans, social network users claim that they have been following each other since recent dates, although Instagram does not give the opportunity to accommodate other people’s followers in chronological order; nevertheless, The fact that they follow each other caused the fans to have illusions about a relationship between the two, thus unleashing numerous memes.

Evans is still single, having been for many years. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporterassured that he has always been someone very independent, and he likes more to do what he wants with his life than to give himself to another person.

However, he assured that he is not closed to love, but if one day he will be with someone, it has to be someone who lives their same independencebecause you would not like either party to change their way of being to accommodate the other person.

For now, what will happen in Shakira’s relationship is uncertain, since she will have to build a life away from the soccer player, which it could mean leaving the country where they live, and then making the best decision for their children.

The foregoing, since recently it was revealed through The Economist that Shakira does not want to continue living in Barcelona and plans to take her children to another country, while Piqué, according to his confidential sources, but close to the couple, He wants his children to stay in Barcelona, ​​where they were born and have their friends.

