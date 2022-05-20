from the new Emmanuelle to the return of Kevin Spacey, the most curious projects on the film market

kevin spacey

CANNES.- In the fullest sense of the expression, the most important film festival in the world works as a starting point. Here the features that the competition for the main industry awards will have in the future begin to be insinuated, here also some of the great titles of the film year from around the world are revealed and, above all, here a huge number of projects are materialized .

From the news, announcements and revelations that appear at every moment in the digital editions of the main specialized media in the world, it seems that the production of films has an infinite scope. The gigantic Marché du Film, the festival market from which the legendary Jerome Paillard says goodbye this year after 25 years of leadership, seems to have an incalculable space to house the multitude of projects that are being talked about.

Nanni Moretti started her new project in Italy and is trying to sell it in Cannes (VALERY HACHE/)

There are 12,000 professionals who come here from all over the planet to agree on the purchase and sale of rights, global or regional, of films of all sizes, origins and dimensions. Here the terms of acquisitions of finished films, half done (in post-production stage, generally) or not yet started are discussed all the time. Throughout the day, the production companies and studios installed in the market schedule special screenings of films that until now no one has seen in order to convince potential buyers. There are dozens of daily projections, starting at 8.30am and continuing past 9pm at the peak of market activity.

French actress Lea Seydoux will be the protagonist of the new version of the erotic film Emmanuelle that consecrated Sylvia Kristel (TOLGA AKMEN/)

And in this case, with the return of full presence after two years of paralysis, uncertainty and dominance of Zoom due to the pandemic, all the omens and expectations seem to point to a feverish, full and tireless activity, with many novelties already specified even before the starting bell of the sample. This was the case with one of the earliest and most resounding announcements of all that has been known so far: ten years after his revealing appearance as one of the protagonists of The life of Adele, winner in 2013 of the Palme d’Or, Léa Seydoux will be the new face of Emmannuelle in an updated version of the adventures of one of the great erotic myths of cinema of the last five decades, begun in 1974 by the late Sylvia Kristel.

At about the same time it became known that the producers of the film rust, interrupted by the tragic death on the set of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, they were due to arrive in Cannes to announce a new project. Among them is alec baldwin, protagonist in addition to the accidental shot that ended the life of Hutchins during a rehearsal. Baldwin has not been here as a producer until now, but his colleague Anjul Nigam did, who has just revealed that the investigation into the tragedy on the set “will end very soon and will reveal everything that happened.” Once that’s over, Nigam bluntly said that the producers fully intend to complete filming and get it ready. rust for a future release. It is very likely that not everyone will receive this news with the same satisfaction.

Rob Reiner returned to Cannes to finalize the sequel to one of his best films, This is Spinal Tap

Great international directors, for example, concretize their new projects here. The next British film Stephen Frears will adapt a novelMr Wilder and Me) that narrates the complications of Billy Wilder to make what was his penultimate film, fedora. The French François Ozon put in consideration of possible buyers the secret film that has just started shooting in Paris, Madeline, with Isabelle Huppert and Fabrice Luchini. The Spanish alex church has for sale here the future distribution rights of his next “wild comedy”, four is a crowdwhich will be ready by the end of this year; Nani Moretti filming began Il Sol dall’Avvenire, a comedy with his label that will tell about events that occurred in Rome between 1950 and 1970: in the latter case the questions have already begun, because Moretti used circus elephants for a scene, something questioned by the animal rights organizations. Y Wim Wenders will reappear with a new film, a drama set in the public toilets of Tokyo that are part of an urban transformation project in the Japanese capital.

The unexpected return of This is Spinal Tap

On the side of Hollywood and Anglo-Saxon cinema, several projects were also finalized. Doug Limanresponsible for the first films by Jason Bourne, will direct a thriller about the origins of the Mossad, the Israeli secret service; Rob Reiner arrived in Cannes to agree on the details of the sequel to This is Spinal Taphis celebrated mockumentary about a heavy metal band whose premiere marks the 40th anniversary and also to film here Sharon Stone (which arrives in the next few days) as part of the documentary about the comedian and actor Albert Brooks in which he is currently working; David Yachtsdirector of the latest films of Harry Potter and those of fantastic animals will be responsible for Pain Hustlersa thriller about criminal conspiracies with Emily Blunt as protagonist; Richard Linklater (Before dawn, boyhood) will make his next film, Hitmanabout a hit man played by Glen Powell, one of the figures in Top Gun: Maverickand the thriller Conclaveset in Rome at the time of the election of a new Pope, will have as central figures Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow.

A boyfriend for my wife will have its French version, and the rights for Suar’s directorial debut have already been sold (photoALEJANDRALOPEZ /)

And on the Argentine side? In the last few hours, an agreement was announced for the next filming of the French remake of A boyfriend for my wife the successful comedy in which Juan Taratuto directed Adrian Suar Y Valeria Bertuccelli in 2008. Speaking of Suar, the sale of the rights to future remakes for his next film, which has not yet been released, was also finalized here. Is about 30 days with my wifein which Suar makes his directorial debut.

Meanwhile, Argentine names also appear in Spanish productions that are part of the Cannes 2022 market. Darin Chinese is the protagonist of stories not to tellthe new film by Cesc Gay (Truman); China Suarez appears alongside Alvaro Morte (Lhome of paper) in the thriller Objectswhich Jorge Dorado directed in part on location in Jujuy, and Eduardo Blanco, Laura Oliva and Inés Efron make up the cast of Dear grandmotherdirected by Jabi Elortegui, currently filming in Buenos Aires.

Peter Five Eight, by Kevin Spacey, marks the actor’s return to the screen, one of the films on sale at the Marché du film for buyers from all over the world

The great curiosity of the Cannes 2022 market is the reappearance of kevin spacey, after five years of ostracism due to the multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him with two new projects. the thriller Peter Five Eight (of which the first images were known) and the historical drama 1242, Gateway to the West. Spacey was not seen around here willing to promote these titles, but the legend that accompanies the promotional posters of Peter Five Eight seems intended as an irony about the actor’s current situation: “The guilty always pay a price.” Will there be buyers willing to distribute and release these films?

The truth is that based on all these projects, and many more that will appear in the coming hours and days, it is clear that the year of cinema did not begin on January 1st. According to the Cannes calendar, it just got underway.