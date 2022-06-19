From the new look of Charlize Theron to the purples of Brie Larson

Instagram has been filled again, one week, more with amazing images of celebrities. Actresses, actors, models, singers and athletes have starred in the most outstanding photos of the social network:

Charlize Theron

The actress has shared several images of the summer party of her Africa Outreach Project foundation, in California, to raise funds for the fight against AIDS in South Africa. In them you can see that her spectacular blonde hair has mutated into an almost black brunette with a style cut mullet.



Charlize Theron with actor Jeff Goldblum instagram

Brie Larson

The actress has shown off her abs in her latest image on Instagram and has also shown one of the collateral damage of her training for her role in Fast & Furious 10, which began recording last April. the one that was Captain Marvel She has posed with a flower print bikini and has shown the purples on her legs. “Summer is here, but training bruises are in every season,” wrote the 32-year-old performer, who will make her debut in the tenth part of Fast&Furious in May 2023.



Brie Larson, in a bikini and showing the bruises left by training instagram

Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner have started their first vacation with little Esmeralda. Surrounded by all his children, the couple has taken advantage of the end of the footballer’s season to set course for a heavenly destination. The family has been photographed on their private jet. “My life”, the model has written along with six photos. In some of them the seven members of the family appear, excited with Esmeralda, the two-month-old little girl.



Cristiano and Georgina, with Esmeralda in their arms, go on vacation with all their children instagram

Ashley Graham

The model has shared a photo in which she is seen breastfeeding her five-month-old twins, Malachi and Roman. Ashley, who from the beginning of her career broke with the established schemes showing that there is no size or curves for the catwalks, has recognized that she is exhausted. “Tired. But we are here,” she has written. The supermodel and her husband Justin Ervin are also parents to 2-year-old Isaac.



Ashley Graham breastfeeding her five-month-old twins instagram

naomi watts

The actress has shared a photo of her “modern family”, as she has called it. In it he appears with her ex, also an actor Liev Schreiber, both accompanied by their respective partners, gathered to celebrate the graduation of her 13-year-old daughter Kai, the youngest of the two children the couple had. Kai was born a boy but from an early age she felt like a girl. Her parents have supported her and accompanied her on her path. The former couple announced their separation in 2016 after 11 years together. the protagonist of The impossible has rebuilt his sentimental life with the actor Billy Crudup and the interpreter of Ray Donovan, alongside model Taylor Neisen.



Naomi Watts with her children, her ex, Liev Schreiber, and their current partners instagram

Nathy Peluso

The Argentine singer, who has inaugurated the Sónar festival in Barcelona, ​​has posed on her Instagram account with an extreme outfit in black and leather that exposed a good part of her body. Her outfit consisted of a black robe, towering boots, and a thong. Peluso thus announced his concert in the Catalan capital.



Nathy Peluso with an extreme look in black and leather instagram

david beckham

The former soccer player and his 10-year-old daughter Harper have escaped to Venice on an unforgettable trip. Together they have toured the corners of the Italian city and have been photographed walking the gondola, eating ice cream and visiting La Fenice.



David and Harper Beckham have spent a few days in Venice, where they have attended La Fenice instagram

Ryan Gosling

The 41-year-old actor has transformed into a real Ken for the film Barbie, which will be released in July 2023. Platinum blonde, very tanned and muscular, the actor appears in the first image that Warner Bross has published. Barbie’s eternal life partner completes his look with a vest and jeans where he shows the elastic of his underpants that has his name written on them.