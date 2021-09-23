From the new look to charity, here are 5 news on Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is one of the absolute icons of recent years. Among the reasons we love him are his unmistakable musical style (practically everyone he knows Bad guy), his never banal and predictable looks and his ability to speak honestly and sincerely to his fans on fairly complex issues, such as self-acceptance.

The last few weeks have been particularly busy for our Billie so you may have been missing something. But we’ll take care of giving you a short recap with 5 news that you can’t help but know.

THE VOGUE UK COVER

The photos for the cover story of Vogue Uk they went around the web in a matter of minutes and collected millions of likes in a few hours. Success also due to the totally new look with which the singer decided to pose: in old style Hollywood and wearing underwear. A transformation that tells a new part of her, “a more feminine one”, which does everything that makes her feel good and at ease. In the related interview she talks about her role in the music industry, body positivity and even the harassment she suffered when she was little more than a child. «I realized that I had lived this thing – he explained – only when I got older. I already imagine the criticisms: you show your breasts, while you say that you have been molested? Of course, because such a thing cannot have any possible justification! ». We are with you!

THE RELEASE OF THE NEW SINGLE YOUR POWER

The theme of abuse also returns in the text of her new single, released a few days ago, entitled Your power. The song is dedicated, as told by the same Eilish, to those who abuse their power, in all possible forms. In a post Instagram she explained that this is one of her favorite songs because it shows a hidden side of her and tells about things that “we all, in some way, have experienced or witnessed”. The hope, in fact, is that the song will lead to change and make people understand “not to use one’s position to embarrass someone else”.

THE NEW ALBUM IS COMING

Your power is another small preview of the sounds that the new album will have which will be released in a few months, on July 30th. It will be called Happier than ever and it is the third of his career. It will obviously also contain My future And Therefore I am, songs published a few months ago. “It’s my favorite of the things I’ve created and I’ve never felt so much love for a project as for this one. I really hope you can feel the same too, ”Billie wrote on Instagram. With such a presentation we can only be super curious. We can not wait.

THE NEW LOOK

At the ceremony of the Grammy he had made fun of us all by presenting himself with the usual two-tone hair, green and black. However, it was a wig that hid a new cut and a nice platinum blonde. The change, however, was neither short nor easy. The singer said that to change color and obtain a perfect result she took about six weeks and several sessions, several hours long, by her trusty hair stylist. Given the result, we can say that it was absolutely worth it.

NON-PROFIT CHARITY INITIATIVES FOUNDED BY HIS MOTHER

To celebrate the first year of Support + Feed – non-profit organization founded to support plant-based nutrition and founded by his mother Maggie Baird -, Billie Eilish, with Rooney Mara And Joaquin Phoenix delivered vegetable burgers to the homeless of Los Angeles. The meal was studied by herself Maggie and designed to be nutritious, yet sustainable. The initiative was very successful e Billie is always present on the association’s social channels to show what it means to follow a completely plant based diet.