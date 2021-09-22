from the new Morandi lineage to the son of Gigi D’Alessio ad Amici

The last five years of Italian music are seeing the appearance of artistic heirs of great protagonists of Italian music, from the son to the grandson of Gianni Morandi, to that of Gigi D’Alessio who performed on the Amici stage a few days ago. But also Raf’s son, with whom his father produced the song “Samurai” and Andrea Bocelli’s heir, his son Matteo, with whom he composed the hit “Fall on me”.

The last five years, in addition to having unequivocally changed the process of creation and distribution of Italian music, are also witnessing the birth of a new lineage of artists, with a heavy surname like few others, who are slowly trying to shake expectations and the pressure of the past that preceded them. From Thirteen Pietro and Giovanni, son and grandson of Gianni Morandi, to Luca D’Alessio, who after having participated in his father’s latest album “Buongiorno”, made his debut at the talent Amici di Maria De Filippi. Without forgetting the 23-year-old Matteo Bocelli, who in recent years has collaborated with his father, one of the most important voices in the West, and D’Art, the son of Raf who in recent years has signed an advertisement for a well-known brand with his father. food. Five characters looking for their own role in the world of music, almost all not following in the musical footsteps of their parents, letting themselves be sucked into a vortex that contemplates hip hop music and emo punk.

The Morandi-Antonacci lineage

We can only start with the Morandi-Antonacci family: the dual membership of the young Pietro, aka Thirteen Pietro and son of Gianni Morandi, and GIOVANNI, son of Biagio Antonacci and Marianna Morandi, has led the family to be once again at the center of musical narration in Italy. Also and above all for the involvement of Gianni Morandi in the artistic lives of his son and his grandson, who has commented several times without however wanting to enter their musical process. Many spoke of a possible family collaboration in the future, with the two young singers who, however, have excluded the proposal for now, also to expand their musical journey without the influence of a figure as well known as Gianni Morandi. If for Thirteen Peter the last few months have seen the publication of the Ep with Andry The Hitmaker “X tonight”, GIOVANNI instead continued the emo punk journey, which after the collaboration in “Sabato seria” with Gionnyscandal, saw the appearance of the new single “Fino a tre” last February 4th.

LDA new protagonists at Amici and the debut of Raf’s son

More recently it was also Luca D’Alessio’s turn, 18 year old son of Gigi D’Alessio and his first wife Carmela Barbato. The young singer, after making his debut on his father’s album “Buongiorno”, in songs such as the titletrack and “Di notte”, a few days ago appeared on the stage of Amici di Maria De Filippi. His presence shocked the judges of the program a bit, especially Anna Pettinelli who lashed out at the young man, claiming to have the figure of the father in front of him in a 2.0 dimension. Didactic the answer of the young singer: “My father and I are two different people. I’m here for this actually“. A similar story is that of D’ART, stage name of Samuele Riefoli, the son of singer Raf. The two have collaborated in recent years for a well-known food brand, composing together the song “Samurai” from the advertisement: a move that first opened a glimpse into the relationship between the two singers, a window that D’ART immediately wanted to close , moving away from his father’s musical tradition: in fact, last September, the young singer showed off his hip hop qualities in the debut track “Wonderful“, produced by the Milanese beatmaker 2ND Roof.

Matteo Bocelli takes the same steps as his father Andrea

Finally, perhaps the most linked to his father’s musical heritage is certainly Matteo Bocelli, son of the tenor Andrea Bocelli. The two seem to be linked by a passion for classical music, with the young musician who is about to graduate from the Conservatory of Lucca in Tuscany in piano. There has already been a collaboration between father and son, with the two singing together in “Fall on me“, the song that is part of Andrea Bocelli’s great record success “Yes”, released in 2018. Meanwhile, Matteo Bocelli has signed with the prestigious American label Capitol Records, which includes artists such as Paul McCartney and Katy Perry, and has released the single “Alone“, his solo debut, last September 24, which anticipates his debut album coming in 2022.