From the Nobel Prize to suspicions of links with smugglers: who is behind the ship that brings migrants to us

Doctors Without Borders is a non-governmental organization founded half a century ago in Paris and based in Geneva, Switzerland. Active in various international contexts, for some years it has also been involved in search and rescue activities in the Mediterranean along with others Ong. Starting from May 2021 he has been operating at sea with the GeoBarents ship, which in these days is back on Italy with over 400 migrants on board.

The foundation and objectives of Doctors Without Borders

The Doctors Without Borders NGO has a peculiarity compared to the others involved in the Mediterranean. In fact, the organization was not born with the aim of bringing its ships to the waters in front of Libya, on the contrary, its history starts long before the explosion of the migratory emergency. Doctors Without Borders was founded in Paris in 1971 from the merger of associations of doctors and journalists involved in voluntary work. Among the founders, Bernard Kouchner, a French doctor of Jewish origin, known later for his activities in politics as Minister of Health and Foreign Minister under the presidencies of Mitterand and Sarkozy, stands out. The objective of Doctors Without Borders is officially to provide medical aid in the areas affected by wars, magnet natural or epidemics. Over the years, the NGO has developed various offices in many countries, including in Italy. 90% of its balance sheets are made up of private donations. It can be seen, for example, from the 2016 budget, in which the total donations collected from the various countries amount to 1.6 billion euros. In Italy, Doctors Without Borders can also take advantage of donations from 5×1000. In 2020 in our country, the NGO collects 17.8 million euros with this instrument, while overall private donations reach 70 million euros.

The 1999 Nobel Peace Prize

Doctors Without Borders came to the fore in the media at the end of the last century. In fact, in 1999 she was awarded the Nobel prize for the peace. The official reason is the following: “ The Nobel Prize goes to Doctors Without Borders for their humanitarian and pioneering commitment in various continents “. During the awards ceremony held in Oslo on 10 December 1999, James Orbinski, then president of the NGO, denounced abuses by the Russian army in the war in Chechnya.

In addition to a prize of about one million dollars, Doctors Without Borders with the Nobel Peace Prize acquires greater international fame. The name of the NGO became even more famous in 2003, following the epidemic of Sars widespread between China and Southeast Asia. Carlo Urbani, doctor and former president of the Italian section of Doctors Without Borders, in February of that year worked in the French hospital in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. On February 28, the American Johnny Chen, an American businessman who has just returned from a trip to China, is hospitalized in this hospital. The man develops atypical pneumonia and Carlo Urbani is the first to notice the presence of a new disease generated by a new virus. He is the one to raise the alarm internationally. A few weeks later, unfortunately, Urbani himself contracted the disease and died in Bangkok.

The start of activities in the Mediterranean

Now known all over the world, the mission of Doctors Without Borders comes under the spotlight of international politics when, in 2015, it decides to enter the central Mediterranean with the operations of Research And rescue of the migrants. MSF’s new business takes shape through SoS Mediterranée’s Aquarius ship. 77 meters long and almost 12 meters wide, the nautical vessel begins its mission with 8 MSF members and a ship crew of 11 people on board. In 2017 the time comes to operate also through Vos Prudence. A 75-meter-long commercial boat with a capacity suitable to accommodate 600 people and, in extreme cases, adequate to reach an altitude of one thousand. During those months, the vessel worked with 13 members of the Doctors Without Borders staff on board. Among them, even Italians. On the other hand, there are 17 crew members. To ensure first aid, an outpatient clinic and a pharmacy are built on the boat. Through the two structures, the most delicate cases are treated.

The Trapani investigation

In August 2017, in the midst of an immigration emergency that at that moment also brought up to 20,000 migrants a month to Italy, the power of attorney from Trapani opens ainvestigation on the work of NGOs. Under the magnifying glass of the Sicilian investigators also the crew of the Vos Prudence of Doctors Without Borders. The suspicion of the magistrates is that some NGOs agree directly with the smugglers on landings and are in contact with the traffickers. All this, according to the authors of the surveys, to have a greater media prominence and determine a “ increased participation – as stated in the documents of the investigators – also economic of its supporters “. The investigation four years later, in March 2021, produces 24 investigation termination notices. A notice is also sent to the representatives of Doctors Without Borders and two other NGOs: the German Jugend Rettet and Save The Children.

The return to the sea with SOS Mediterranèe

After the investigation by the Trapani prosecutor’s office in 2017, MSF suspends activities at sea. It is July 21, 2019 when the NGO announces that it will return to operate in the central Mediterranean and it does so with the Ocean Viking. The ship, managed in collaboration with SoS Mediterranée, was born in 1985 with the name of Viking Fighter and only in 2005 took on its current name. 69 meters long and 15 meters wide, the Ocean Viking is very robust and agile compared to the Aquarius. With a dedicated health facility on board, the MFS team is made up of 9 people. Among them, a doctor, two nurses, a midwife, a logistician, a cultural mediator, a humanitarian affairs manager, a communications manager and a project manager who takes the reins of the team. There partnership between Doctors Without Borders and Sos Mediterranèe it is very solidified during the operations carried out at sea but it lasts just under a year. On April 17, 2020, the split of the two NGOs is announced. The split is attributed to SoS Mediterranée’s desire not to leave again with the Ocean Viking after having planted its moorings in Marseille. The French NGO, through a press release, explains that it wants to guarantee safety to the staff and crew because of the Covid and that the restrictions due to the health emergency create many limits to its activity. The ship will return to sea a few months later bringing several hundred migrants to Italy. His mission continues today alone.

The return of Doctors Without Borders with Geo Barents

After a year of silence, Doctors Without Borders announces the return at sea. It does so on May 13, 2021 by presenting the Geo Barents ship. Flying the Norwegian flag, the boat has a length of 77 meters and a width of 20 meters. MSF has been operating in this way for a few months off the coast of Libyan coasts. Stationed a few miles away from the strategic places where the voyages of hope begin, the ship managed by the NGO reaches and embarks the migrants it meets on board small boats and rafts. Like a sea taxi, the boat has already carried out its first missions by bringing several hundred foreigners to the ports of southern Italy.