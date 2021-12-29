from the Oscar to Lady Gaga to the deaths of celebrities

American psychic Nikki made some bewildering predictions regarding 2022.

Psychic Nikki made some predictions for 2022, from volcanic eruptions, celebrity deaths and a highly anticipated Oscar to Lady Gaga.

The 2022 predictions of the psychic Nikki

After predicting the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the American psychic Nikki is back to the rescue with sensational forecasts for the new year: among these there would also be an Oscar for Lady Gaga, Rihanna’s wedding and the disappearance of a movie star during a Safari.

The 2022 forecasts for movie stars

Among the main predictions regarding the movie stars, the psychic has made it known that: Lady Gaga will be nominated for an Oscar for the House of Gucci, Nicole Kidman will be nominated for the Oscar, Cher becomes a good poker player, CNN’s Jeff Zucker will win an award, Simon Cowell will marry Lauren Silverman, Rihanna will marry, Ben Affleck will be officially engaged to Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle could run for president of the United States, a famous actor will leave Hollywood to get into politics, Liam Neeson will get married, Kim Kardashian will become a lawyer and activist, Harrison Ford could be hospitalized (he has to be careful with planes), Queen Elizabeth will die, Beyoncé and Jay Z will break up, and justin Timberlake and Jessica like them. Biel and much more.

Lady Gaga nominated for an Oscar for House of Gucci. Numerous other awards Nicole Kidman will be nominated for an Oscar Cher becomes a good poker player CNN’s Jeff Zucker will win an award Simon Cowell will marry Lauren Silverman Rihanna will get married Engagement of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Megan Markle could run for president in the future remake of Some Like It Hot a famous actor will leave Hollywood to enter the Ministry a wedding for Liam Neeson A new type of Marilyn Monroe will emerge and everyone will want to look like that Kim Kardashian will become a lawyer and activist Halle Barry will be nominated and will win many directorial awards.



He could get married. Harrison Ford may be hospitalized, he has to be careful of planes James Woods hospitalized and should be careful about his health Drew Carey could become a hero a new Hugh Hefner will emerge as the great icon Martin Scorsese’s Health Problems Prostate Problems by Robert De Niro The Rolling Stones could split up Emergency operation for a pop singer a famous pair of twins will pass a movie star dies on safari a movie star’s dog attacks its new owner West Side Story could be nominated for many awards, including director Steven Spielburg Adele’s engagement streaming platforms around the world become popular some movie stars will move to Texas Arianna Grande small The return of Mariah Carey Kim Kardashian will tell everything in an interview with Oprah Justin Bieber and Hailey have to watch their wedding, but they may have a child a work of art worth millions is taken from the home of a movie star another child for Jennifer Garner William Shatner has to look after his health Travis Scott needs to be careful of his daughter Tom Cruise needs to be on the lookout for health problems, including heart problems A wedding for Sandra Bullock Anderson Cooper could adopt another child and have a new partner Kanye West will have a breakdown A problem for Jonny Depp that affects his health and well-being Split for Natalie Portman So many awards for Dolly Parton – she could receive the Nobel Peace Prize and the Medal of Freedom A reality show for Heidi Klum and her daughter Dancing with the stars could be canceled Hospitalization for Ellen DeGeneres A celebrity who has an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine Zendaya has to be careful of the planes George and Amal Clooney car crash Wedding for Ariana Grande Leonardo DiCaprio’s successful TV show and producer Another child for Katy Perry A child for Kendall Jenner A remake of the Ghost movie Famous rapper who has twins Mariah Carey has health problems A remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo A kidnapping and robbery around Kylie Jenner Naomi Judd has to look after her health Drake has to watch out for a shooter (s) Health problems around Ringo Star Suicide murder around a Hollywood couple Lizzo becomes an actress Justin Bieber will become a father George and Amal Clooney may have more children, but their marriage is in trouble George Clooney has to be careful of motorcycles and cars Kris Jenner’s health problems A wedding for Taylor Swift Health Issues by Clint Eastwood A famous movie star will be run over by his car in the driveway An international sex symbol will pass Jane Fonda in the hospital A rapper will be shot at an awards show Someone will be killed on a red carpet Charges against a game presenter Britney Spear in a car accident John Travolta in a car accident Dame Judi Dench has to look after her health Prostate problems for Anderson Cooper A comedian will win an Oscar for a dramatic role Health Issues by Carol Burnett Stevie Wonder will have health problems Bill Cosby rushed to hospital The divorce of Brooke Shields Jack Nicholson hospitalization Problems with Steve Harvey One of the Kardashians will accuse someone of aggravated assault Debbie Harry health problems Kanye West involved in a shooting A Hollywood star involved in a pity murder Celine Dion health alarms Johnny Depp overdose and rehabilitation A Rolling Stones member rushed to hospital A Hollywood couple will go on a talk show Sinead O’Connor in grave danger to his health A Hollywood hunk will crash and go to jail A famous chef before a judge could end up in jail Wedding for Oprah Morgan Freeman hospitalization Elizabeth Hurley misadventure on skis Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart will break up Demi Lovato still has to look after her health and well-being Donatella Versace has to look after her health and well-being Ted Turner has to look after his health Elon Musk has to look after his health and well-being Julia Roberts will divorce Angelina Jolie has to look after her health Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi will break up Joan Collins has to look after her health Heather Locklear has to look after her health and well-being David and Victoria Beckham will break up Eva Mendez and Ryan Gosling will break up Bill Cosby has to look at health and well-being Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman possible separation Tim McGraw and Faith Hill broke up Joe Pesci has to be careful about his health Barbara Streisand and James Brolin broke up Annette Benning and Warren Beatty broke up Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel broke up OJ Simpson in more trouble, returns to jail and has to watch over his health A Hollywood couple will overdose John Travolta – another scandal Ben Affleck needs to be alert to his drinking habit and well-being A hospitalization for Sylvester Stallone The Rock has to be careful with the Moto Harrison Ford has to look after his health and well-being; another plane crash Tim McGraw and Faith Hill broke up Jay-Z and Beyonce will break up.



Sir Anthony Hopkins has to watch over his health.

The 2022 environmental forecasts

The psychic didn’t just make predictions about the stars, but also environmental: he says a disease will spread around the palm trees, a tidal wave in Florida, kangaroos will be stolen from a nature reserve in Australia, Cape Cod will end up under water, a gigantic earthquake will take place in the Aegean Sea and a large earthquake in New York City. The psychic also predicted that “giant rabbits will attack a city” and, as for the past few years, many of her predictions have obviously not come true.