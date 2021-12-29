News

from the Oscar to Lady Gaga to the deaths of celebrities

American psychic Nikki made some bewildering predictions regarding 2022.

Psychic Nikki made some predictions for 2022, from volcanic eruptions, celebrity deaths and a highly anticipated Oscar to Lady Gaga.

The 2022 predictions of the psychic Nikki

After predicting the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the American psychic Nikki is back to the rescue with sensational forecasts for the new year: among these there would also be an Oscar for Lady Gaga, Rihanna’s wedding and the disappearance of a movie star during a Safari.

The 2022 forecasts for movie stars

Among the main predictions regarding the movie stars, the psychic has made it known that: Lady Gaga will be nominated for an Oscar for the House of Gucci, Nicole Kidman will be nominated for the Oscar, Cher becomes a good poker player, CNN’s Jeff Zucker will win an award, Simon Cowell will marry Lauren Silverman, Rihanna will marry, Ben Affleck will be officially engaged to Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle could run for president of the United States, a famous actor will leave Hollywood to get into politics, Liam Neeson will get married, Kim Kardashian will become a lawyer and activist, Harrison Ford could be hospitalized (he has to be careful with planes), Queen Elizabeth will die, Beyoncé and Jay Z will break up, and justin Timberlake and Jessica like them. Biel and much more.

  1. Lady Gaga nominated for an Oscar for House of Gucci. Numerous other awards
  2. Nicole Kidman will be nominated for an Oscar
  3. Cher becomes a good poker player
  4. CNN’s Jeff Zucker will win an award
  5. Simon Cowell will marry Lauren Silverman
  6. Rihanna will get married
  7. Engagement of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
  8. Megan Markle could run for president in the future
  9. remake of Some Like It Hot
  10. a famous actor will leave Hollywood to enter the Ministry
  11. a wedding for Liam Neeson
  12. A new type of Marilyn Monroe will emerge and everyone will want to look like that
  13. Kim Kardashian will become a lawyer and activist
  14. Halle Barry will be nominated and will win many directorial awards.

    He could get married.

  15. Harrison Ford may be hospitalized, he has to be careful of planes
  16. James Woods hospitalized and should be careful about his health
  17. Drew Carey could become a hero
  18. a new Hugh Hefner will emerge as the great icon
  19. Martin Scorsese’s Health Problems
  20. Prostate Problems by Robert De Niro
  21. The Rolling Stones could split up
  22. Emergency operation for a pop singer
  23. a famous pair of twins will pass
  24. a movie star dies on safari
  25. a movie star’s dog attacks its new owner
  26. West Side Story could be nominated for many awards, including director Steven Spielburg
  27. Adele’s engagement
  28. streaming platforms around the world become popular
  29. some movie stars will move to Texas
  30. Arianna Grande small
  31. The return of Mariah Carey
  32. Kim Kardashian will tell everything in an interview with Oprah
  33. Justin Bieber and Hailey have to watch their wedding, but they may have a child
  34. a work of art worth millions is taken from the home of a movie star
  35. another child for Jennifer Garner
  36. William Shatner has to look after his health
  37. Travis Scott needs to be careful of his daughter
  38. Tom Cruise needs to be on the lookout for health problems, including heart problems
  39. A wedding for Sandra Bullock
  40. Anderson Cooper could adopt another child and have a new partner
  41. Kanye West will have a breakdown
  42. A problem for Jonny Depp that affects his health and well-being
  43. Split for Natalie Portman
  44. So many awards for Dolly Parton – she could receive the Nobel Peace Prize and the Medal of Freedom
  45. A reality show for Heidi Klum and her daughter
  46. Dancing with the stars could be canceled
  47. Hospitalization for Ellen DeGeneres
  48. A celebrity who has an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine
  49. Zendaya has to be careful of the planes
  50. George and Amal Clooney car crash
  51. Wedding for Ariana Grande
  52. Leonardo DiCaprio’s successful TV show and producer
  53. Another child for Katy Perry
  54. A child for Kendall Jenner
  55. A remake of the Ghost movie
  56. Famous rapper who has twins
  57. Mariah Carey has health problems
  58. A remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo
  59. A kidnapping and robbery around Kylie Jenner
  60. Naomi Judd has to look after her health
  61. Drake has to watch out for a shooter (s)
  62. Health problems around Ringo Star
  63. Suicide murder around a Hollywood couple
  64. Lizzo becomes an actress
  65. Justin Bieber will become a father
  66. George and Amal Clooney may have more children, but their marriage is in trouble
  67. George Clooney has to be careful of motorcycles and cars
  68. Kris Jenner’s health problems
  69. A wedding for Taylor Swift
  70. Health Issues by Clint Eastwood
  71. A famous movie star will be run over by his car in the driveway
  72. An international sex symbol will pass
  73. Jane Fonda in the hospital
  74. A rapper will be shot at an awards show
  75. Someone will be killed on a red carpet
  76. Charges against a game presenter
  77. Britney Spear in a car accident
  78. John Travolta in a car accident
  79. Dame Judi Dench has to look after her health
  80. Prostate problems for Anderson Cooper
  81. A comedian will win an Oscar for a dramatic role
  82. Health Issues by Carol Burnett
  83. Stevie Wonder will have health problems
  84. Bill Cosby rushed to hospital
  85. The divorce of Brooke Shields
  86. Jack Nicholson hospitalization
  87. Problems with Steve Harvey
  88. One of the Kardashians will accuse someone of aggravated assault
  89. Debbie Harry health problems
  90. Kanye West involved in a shooting
  91. A Hollywood star involved in a pity murder
  92. Celine Dion health alarms
  93. Johnny Depp overdose and rehabilitation
  94. A Rolling Stones member rushed to hospital
  95. A Hollywood couple will go on a talk show
  96. Sinead O’Connor in grave danger to his health
  97. A Hollywood hunk will crash and go to jail
  98. A famous chef before a judge could end up in jail
  99. Wedding for Oprah
  100. Morgan Freeman hospitalization
  101. Elizabeth Hurley misadventure on skis
  102. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart will break up
  103. Demi Lovato still has to look after her health and well-being
  104. Donatella Versace has to look after her health and well-being
  105. Ted Turner has to look after his health
  106. Elon Musk has to look after his health and well-being
  107. Julia Roberts will divorce
  108. Angelina Jolie has to look after her health
  109. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi will break up
  110. Joan Collins has to look after her health
  111. Heather Locklear has to look after her health and well-being
  112. David and Victoria Beckham will break up
  113. Eva Mendez and Ryan Gosling will break up
  114. Bill Cosby has to look at health and well-being
  115. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman possible separation
  116. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill broke up
  117. Joe Pesci has to be careful about his health
  118. Barbara Streisand and James Brolin broke up
  119. Annette Benning and Warren Beatty broke up
  120. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel broke up
  121. OJ Simpson in more trouble, returns to jail and has to watch over his health
  122. A Hollywood couple will overdose
  123. John Travolta – another scandal
  124. Ben Affleck needs to be alert to his drinking habit and well-being
  125. A hospitalization for Sylvester Stallone
  126. The Rock has to be careful with the Moto
  127. Harrison Ford has to look after his health and well-being; another plane crash
  128. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill broke up
  129. Jay-Z and Beyonce will break up.

  130. Sir Anthony Hopkins has to watch over his health.

The 2022 environmental forecasts

The psychic didn’t just make predictions about the stars, but also environmental: he says a disease will spread around the palm trees, a tidal wave in Florida, kangaroos will be stolen from a nature reserve in Australia, Cape Cod will end up under water, a gigantic earthquake will take place in the Aegean Sea and a large earthquake in New York City. The psychic also predicted that “giant rabbits will attack a city” and, as for the past few years, many of her predictions have obviously not come true.

