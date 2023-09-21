From the pampering of Esther Exposito and Nico Furtado to the revenge of Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift

In one fell swoop: From Nicolas Furtado and Ester Exposito’s love to Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift’s hanging out with friends

Ester Exposito And nicholas furtado Avant reappeared before the Flash for the premiere of lost in the night In Paris. The couple, who have been in love for two years and live in Spain, traveled to the French capital and were very affectionate during the presentation.

The film, directed by Mexican Amat Escalante and about a man who will try to discover the truth about his mother’s disappearance, marks the return to the screen of the Madrid actress after a string of successes. Aristocrat class And someone has to die,

Her boyfriend, Uruguayan actor Nico Furtado, was with her at this special opening night and he was proud of the artist who stole his heart in 2021 when she went to Madrid for a shoot. While he was engaged to China Suarez at the time, he had recently ended a relationship with Mexican actor Alejandro Spitzer.

Nico Furtado and Ester Exposito at the premiere of Lost in the Night in Paris. This couple, who met in 2021, usually does not appear in public but this time there was a demand for the occasion. “How excited I am to premiere a film here,” the Spaniard wrote on his social networks alongside a carousel of photos of the streets of Paris.

These artists, who were deeply in love, did not hide their love from glimpses. Despite the recent breakup rumours, the couple made it clear that their relationship is better than ever.

While Furtado opted for super wide dress pants, which she paired with a basic T-shirt in the same tone, Expósito chose a design from Vivienne Westwood in a brown and blue range with subtle draping at its neckline and waist. Was standing for. The actress completed her style with black platform sandals and long shiny earrings, which took center stage thanks to her updo hairstyle.

The couple arrived at the premiere and caught everyone’s attention. While she chose an ensemble that was a mix of formal and basic wear, she dazzled in a Vivienne Westwood dress

Celebrities on the other side of the ocean also had something to talk about. one such case Nick Nolte He looked quite disheveled in the photo taken on the streets of Malibu, California. The actor, who was a sex symbol in the 80s, was spotted by the paparazzi walking towards his car while leaving a friend’s house.

Nick Nolte has got us addicted to his eccentric and poorly put together looks. On this occasion, the actor wore a light blue shirt with black and white checkered pants. His wet shirt showed how hot the temperatures are in the United States these days.

Despite his bad image and past of addictions, Nolte appeared to be quite healthy and in good spirits, causing optimism among fans.

Lily-Rose Depp was spotted smoking and drinking with a friend outside a Hollywood restaurant. Johnny Depp’s daughter, who could be seen in the controversial HBO series The Idol, wore jeans and a transparent shirt

Whereas Lily-Rose Depp She remained in the news due to her bold look. Jared Leto Made people talk about a new achievement. Like a few months ago, the actor and singer once again stunned passers-by in Berlin by trying to climb in front of one of the city’s most central hotels without proper equipment or protection.

Jared Leto was photographed climbing the Hotel de Rome Berlin Mitte in Germany. For this risky task, the actor did not use a harness and risked his life by doing it with Franciscan sandals and sunglasses.

Sharon Stone was captured at Milan airport. The actress flaunted her stunning figure in a tan leather outfit, which she teamed with matching loafers. Her huge and trendy handbag in earth tone didn’t match her look.

Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, enjoy a family outing at the Los Angeles Farmers Market. The Wonder Woman interpreter opted for a casual wardrobe and was seen without makeup

Taylor Swift And Sophie Turner They went out to dinner and caused a stir on the streets of Manhattan. This friendship surprised fans, as the singer had an affair with Joe Jonas in 2008. Apparently, and after Turner’s recent separation from the father of her daughters, the cast smoothed things over and put the past behind them.

The cast had dinner at Via Carotta, a trendy trattoria in New York’s West Village, and then had drinks at Temple Bar, a classic cocktail bar in The Big Apple, where they ordered martinis and caviar.

Revolt of the exiles. Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift leave hand-in-hand after dining with friends at restaurant Via Carotta in New York City. While the actress opted for super wide dress pants which she paired with a sparkly top, the “August” singer opted for a dress which she paired with boots and a three-quarter jean jacket.