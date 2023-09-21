From the pampering of Esther Exposito and Nico Furtado to the revenge of Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift

Ester Exposito And nicholas furtado Avant reappeared before the Flash for the premiere of lost in the night In Paris. The couple, who have been in love for two years and live in Spain, traveled to the French capital and were very affectionate during the presentation.
The film, directed by Mexican Amat Escalante and about a man who will try to discover the truth about his mother’s disappearance, marks the return to the screen of the Madrid actress after a string of successes. Aristocrat class And someone has to die,
Her boyfriend, Uruguayan actor Nico Furtado, was with her at this special opening night and he was proud of the artist who stole his heart in 2021 when she went to Madrid for a shoot. While he was engaged to China Suarez at the time, he had recently ended a relationship with Mexican actor Alejandro Spitzer.
While Furtado opted for super wide dress pants, which she paired with a basic T-shirt in the same tone, Expósito chose a design from Vivienne Westwood in a brown and blue range with subtle draping at its neckline and waist. Was standing for. The actress completed her style with black platform sandals and long shiny earrings, which took center stage thanks to her updo hairstyle.
Celebrities on the other side of the ocean also had something to talk about. one such case Nick Nolte He looked quite disheveled in the photo taken on the streets of Malibu, California. The actor, who was a sex symbol in the 80s, was spotted by the paparazzi walking towards his car while leaving a friend’s house.
Whereas Lily-Rose Depp She remained in the news due to her bold look. Jared Leto Made people talk about a new achievement. Like a few months ago, the actor and singer once again stunned passers-by in Berlin by trying to climb in front of one of the city’s most central hotels without proper equipment or protection.
Taylor Swift And Sophie Turner They went out to dinner and caused a stir on the streets of Manhattan. This friendship surprised fans, as the singer had an affair with Joe Jonas in 2008. Apparently, and after Turner’s recent separation from the father of her daughters, the cast smoothed things over and put the past behind them.
The cast had dinner at Via Carotta, a trendy trattoria in New York’s West Village, and then had drinks at Temple Bar, a classic cocktail bar in The Big Apple, where they ordered martinis and caviar.