From the paradisiacal Island of Capri, Cristy Solís shows off her beauty and raises the temperature

Christy Solis She has become the inseparable companion of Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís. She is the one who keeps his agenda, the contracts and the press conferences. Over time it has become a fundamental piece in the life of the singer, she likes to be called family manager since she also takes care of the rest of the daily things in her family.

Former Cuban model Cristy Solís and mother of the singer’s two youngest daughters. From her previous marriage, Marco Antonio Solis He has a daughter named Beatriz Adriana. Solis and her marriage to Cristian Salas, known as Cristy Soliswith whom he has been married for 28 years, they had two other daughters Alison and Marla Solis.

They have all followed in their father’s footsteps in the world of music, Beatriz has been singing for a long time, then it was Alison’s turn to sing Solis and finally Marla who is venturing into the world of music under the name Mar Solis. The three are the pride of their father Marco Antonio Solis.

These days the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis, is on a tour of Italy as his tour of Europe will begin on July 1. In this context it is Christy Solis She has uploaded some images to her Instagram account where she shows all her beauty. With an orange openwork dress, lying on the stones and barefoot Christy Solis displays all its sensuality.

Image: Instagram Cristy Solis

Secondly, Christy Solis she does not need her husband’s last name to make herself loved on social networks. The former model captivates users on social networks with her beauty and ways to wear different outfits. She has always shown the wife of Marco Antonio Solis that modeling and good taste is in her blood, in addition to her Cuban spark.