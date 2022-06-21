Entertainment

From the paradisiacal Island of Capri, Cristy Solís shows off her beauty and raises the temperature

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 46 1 minute read

Christy Solis She has become the inseparable companion of Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís. She is the one who keeps his agenda, the contracts and the press conferences. Over time it has become a fundamental piece in the life of the singer, she likes to be called family manager since she also takes care of the rest of the daily things in her family.

Former Cuban model Cristy Solís and mother of the singer’s two youngest daughters. From her previous marriage, Marco Antonio Solis He has a daughter named Beatriz Adriana. Solis and her marriage to Cristian Salas, known as Cristy Soliswith whom he has been married for 28 years, they had two other daughters Alison and Marla Solis.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 46 1 minute read

Related Articles

See which are the most expensive movies of all time | nnda-nnlt | OFF SIDE

2 mins ago

Blake Lively once shared ‘the secret to happiness’ with Ryan Reynolds

14 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo: His 2 million dollar luxury car ends its race in… a property!

14 mins ago

Without blood, little Nathan in Angelina Jolie’s film – Civonline.it

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button