From the Paris agreement to COP26, the analyst: “China pollutes to make high technology, but the United States, Russia and India are also not giving up on their development plans”

Even before the Cop26, the British minister presiding over it, Alok Sharma, had said that in Scotland it would have been more difficult than at Cop21’s Paris when, in 2015, the historian was signed climate pact. Because then it was a Framework Agreement, “But most of the rules were left to subsequent negotiations.” Now it’s time to get to the point: either you are in or out, or you run together or you play your game. And to do the own match there are many. Behind the strained relationships and the engagements that many strategic powers refuse to sign there is also this: cold wars on several fronts, such as that for raw materials essential to transition ecological. What is at risk, however, is a clear division between a world (only China, Russia and India they have almost 3 million inhabitants, ed) and the other. “A division that is already underway,” he explains Marco Di Lillo, senior analyst of the International Studies Center (Ce.SI) to which ilfattoquotidiano.it asked to tell what the difficulties are today, compared to 2015. Starting from geopolitical context very different. “I really don’t want to be in Alok Sharma’s shoes. Right now, his is one of the most tiring jobs after the operator he has to feed the crocodiles in Indian zoos “commented theanalyst.

Even the geopolitical context of 2015 was not simple, between the conflict in Ukraine, the war in Syria, the Iranian nuclear power and the terrorist attacks in Paris. But the climate has made everyone agree.

“In 2015 the international community was experiencing a positive period with respect to the issue of climate change. In the White House there was Barack Obama, the first US president to make it clear that this was a crucial issue for the future, in terms of the survival of the planet and rethinking the global economic model. However, in 2015 the world had other priorities. The Islamic State was experiencing its most prosperous season, especially in Syria and Iraq and Europe had to face the hardest moment of the migratory emergency ”.

What has changed in these six years?

“First of all, Donald Trump arrived at the White House, with a vision totally opposite to Obama. The terrorist threat has been declining, especially as regards its territorial dimension in Syria and Iraq, even if important outbreaks still exist, in the Sahel, in Mozambique, in Afghanistan. And for the migration issue, the emergency numbers were no longer as high as in previous years, especially as regards the Mediterranean routes. But we had to face alternating cycles of economic downturn on a global level and, then, the pandemic ”.

What impact did this have on the ecological transition that some were undertaking more than others?

“In addition to having demonstrated the fragility of the man-made economic, social and political system in the face of uncontrollable events, the pandemic has had a very strong economic impact, from an employment point of view (especially during lockdowns) and for the effects on price of raw materials and energy. Suffice it to recall oil at a negative price for the first time in history due to the imbalance between supply and demand, while today there is the problem of gas, given that the economic restart has been faster and more impetuous than expected and gas suppliers are not they are able to cope with global demand. But another impact was that on the global game of rare earths and semiconductors, minerals of strategic importance for the high-tech industry and for electronics components. The crisis in the production and sale of semiconductors has had an impact especially in the automotive industry, but also in components, for all high-tech products, from air conditioners to laptops and those that allow for a smarter home. We arrive at a paradox: we try to move towards a development model that needs those raw materials to be applied. But taking those rare earths, processing them and making them industrially usable is a highly polluting process. Yet we cannot think of electric cars without lithium (for which there is a battle between the US and China, ed), or semiconductors which then allow us to accumulate energy or the materials we need for solar panels ”.

China is the world’s leading producer of photovoltaic panels, wind turbines and electric batteries and handles approximately 93% of the international ‘rare earth’ needs. How does this affect relations with the other great powers and, therefore, the COP26 negotiations?

“Compared to 2015, several countries have not stopped growing and have entered a new phase. China no longer wants to be the planet’s manufacturing industry for low-tech products, but it wants to become the world’s factory for technological innovation. To take this step it needs energy, while the policies to reduce emissions would lead to a reduction in the production and quantity of energy this ‘machine’ needs. This is why the Chinese have moved the zero net emissions target to 2060. The same thing did Russia and India even postponed to 2070. These powers do not want the transition to slow down their economic growth plans. And, as an excuse, they accuse the countries of first industrialization of wanting to make everyone pay the share of a problem that they first generated in a major way “.

Hence the great absences in some agreements, for example to stop financing abroad of projects related to fuels, not signed by China, India, Russia, but also by France and Germany, which also have different interests in gas. Who is hiding behind the others?

“All the major energy producers are hiding behind those who are explicitly involved. From the Gulf countries, whose very wealth stems from a development model based on hydrocarbons, to the Brazil of President Bolsonaro, who did not hesitate for a moment to sacrifice the Amazon rainforest. Even many African countries, which are among the most affected by the effects of climate change, do not deviate from a model of intensive exploitation of resources: Congo and the rare earth basin, in fact, in its eastern regions, Nigeria and the delta of Niger, Mozambique, Ethiopia which is investing in the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance dam and in the industrial parks where Asian manufacturing centers will arrive, around Addis Ababa. Then there are other countries that are asking to change the terms of the fight against climate change, because at the moment they do not have less impactful alternative development models. This is why the burden must be borne by the more mature economies, Canada, the United States, the European Union ”.

What role does the European Union have hitherto dominated by the Franco-German axis? Will there be new balances in the post Merkel?

“Germany has a strategic vision and the Franco-German axis is independent of who is the chancellor. Italy can enter, aware of the fact that economically it is not Germany and that Draghi knows how to move internationally. But without forgetting that France sees our strategic assets with appetite and on more than one occasion has tried to take control of our realities. Sometimes succeeding. Returning to Germany, just think of the Nord Stream issue. In all ways, the United States and environmental organizations tried to persuade Berlin to give up the Nord Stream gas pipeline, but Germany was adamant, because it considered it too important a strategic asset for the country’s energy security. It was out of the negotiations and neither could the threat of closing the pipeline be used as a weapon against Russia. This, however, parallel to a discourse of decarbonization and denuclearization carried out by Germany, which has the strongest Green Party in Europe. The Grunens have lost the battle over the pipeline, but those over carbon and nuclear emissions will win. For Berlin it is an opportunity to exploit new resources and invest in research and development.

The feeling is that those few realities that move forward are not able to dictate the line.

“Because Russia has an obsolete economy (with almost no alternatives) that is almost exclusively based on the export of hydrocarbons that you extract and trade in only one way. An economy on its feet thanks to the ever-increasing demand for energy coming from Southeast Asia, India and above all China, with which Moscow has signed the contract of the century for the supply of gas. China has the primacy of the production and marketing of rare earths and, even those, are highly impacting. But the United States itself, which is ambiguous even under Biden’s presidency, with shale gas and shale oil has achieved almost internal autonomy in terms of needs, also becoming exporters, but the environmental cost is not negligible, because that industry is among the most polluting in the world. And then there is India: the constant demographic growth of the country does not allow to accelerate on the green economy, because there is a need for factories to make people work and because there is a lot of delocalisation there today. The only way to put your foot down is political pressure or economic sanctions, but I don’t think that’s the right way. The sanctions on Russia after Crimea or on China by the US make us understand that in a globalized world they would have a boomerang effect because the channels of the global economy always find a way to escape and fight back. Let’s think about the war of tariffs ”.

A partnership with South Africa was announced at COP26, which sees the EU, France, Germany, Great Britain and the US in the field: 8.5 billion dollars as the first tranche of resources to accelerate decarbonisation, in particular as regards the electricity system .

“South Africa produces energy through the coal of which it is the continent’s largest producer and, if it still needs it, it takes it from neighboring Mozambique. Hundreds of workers work in the mines, and just as many are in the power plants. But, at the same time, many people are dying of lung diseases from coal dust. A social clash arises between those who want to close the mines and those who wonder where they would go to work. The announcement of the 8.5 billion has already sparked protests in South Africa, with the populations taking to the streets. The fight against climate change must be guided not only by science, but also by an economic and employment plan, to reintegrate the workers who will lose their jobs back into the productive fabric. This is what the case of South Africa teaches us ”.