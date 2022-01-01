FROM THE PENCIL OF THE ABRUZZESE LUCA FACTOR THE MAJOR COLOSSALS OF ANIMATION – Everyday Virtues

L’AQUILA – All those born between the 80s and 90s cannot fail to include among the cartoons of their childhood Balto, the story (really happened) of the half dog and half wolf who thanks to his courage recovers the medicines useful to save a group of children suffering from a terrible disease.

However, few know that behind this and many other animation cults of the time, from Four Dinosaurs in New York to The magic sword up to Asterix And Christmas carol an all-Abruzzo talent is hidden.

It is about the Aquila Luca Fattore (in the box of the cover photo), animator, cartoonist and designer who has transformed his passion for animated films into a career that boasts the making of more than thirty films, as well as a music video clip for the song “Music” by Madonna, working on productions signed by no less than da Steven Spielberg and collaborating with industry giants such as Warner Bros. and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios.

“I have been passionate since I was a child, I began my journey in the Universal Studio in London, working on some Spielberg productions including Balto as a designer and animator, mainly dealing with character design, drawing the characters in the greatest possible detail and from every possible point of view “, he tells Daily Virtues. “Then I met some people who were about to open a studio in Copenhagen, the ‘A.Film Copenhagen Studio’, where I still work”.

What was once defined as “cartoons” are now in all respects animated films, no longer entertainment only for children but real works that tell profound stories and address social issues, embracing different narrative styles and ever new technologies.

From the works of Myazaki, real masterpieces of the genre (including The enchanted cityto, Porco Rosso And Howl’s Moving Castle), to the classics Upside Down, Up And Soul, in the last twenty years the world of animation has brought out absolute masterpieces, a growth that is also visible in Italy, where the genre has become a concrete reality, as evidenced also by the recent success of the series Tear off along the edges by the now famous cartoonist ZeroCalcare.

“When I started there was a sort of renaissance in the sector, but in Abruzzo as in Italy there wasn’t much,” he says. “Now there are some very important realities also at national level, animation is a growing sector, and today it is easier to get started thanks to the existence of online courses and tutorials that the internet world offers”.

Just a channel Youtube of animation tutorials is the latest project that Luca is carrying out, to transmit all the knowledge and some tricks of the trade learned throughout his great career, built far from his homeland, with which the artist maintains a bond vivo, who was also the subject of one of his works, this time as a cartoonist, drawing the illustrations for the book One step away from the moon with Alessia Montanaro, dedicated to a girl who died in the 2009 earthquake.

“I still have a strong bond with my land, I think I have always brought a bit of Abruzzo into my visual language too; I go back to my L’Aquila every year and it would be nice to do some other work there ”.