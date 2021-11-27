From the Phoenicians to the mines, itineraries in search of history – In the World

PAESTUM – Descend into the belly of the earth to explore one of the many underground tunnels of the Serbariu mine, in Sardinia, where up to the 1970s, over 12,000 workers descended every day with their picks up to a depth of 370 meters; or embark on a “cruise of values” to alternate sailing with archaeological walks following the traces of Aeneas and the long troubled journey that took him from Troy to the coasts of our Lazio. Much more than single experiences or simple journeys, the Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe aim to bring together the reasons for study and research and those of the local economy with the needs for recreation and discovery of new travelers, to build networks of collaborations between states and universities, in other words to invest in the territories to make them grow by enhancing their history, art heritage, landscape, food and wine. A model of sustainable and conscious tourism, attentive to history and the society that is growing, in Italy more than anywhere else with 29 itineraries recognized by the Council of Europe out of a total of 45. A program “to be supported and enhanced”, he explains to the Stock Exchange Mediterranea del Turismo of Paestum Alessandra Vittorini, director of the School of Cultural Heritage and Activities Foundation who, together with the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Culture, launched an ad hoc project for the Itineraries. The occasion is a meeting hosted in Paestum that brings together the institutions with the managers of many of these Italian itineraries, called to tell and tell, to share experiences and anticipate future moves while waiting for the new wave of pandemic to subside and that travel, cross states, you are really possible again.

The suggestions are many, some even of proximity, such as the one that comes from Iter Vitis at work in Calabria to create “The Garden of Vines”, a place that cannot be more romantic, where at the foot of an Aragonese tower of the ‘500 and one hundred steps from the deep blue of the Ionian Sea, an open-air museum of historic autochthonous vines, certainly Calabrian, but also of all the other countries that adhere to the association, ancient plants that were lost and have been recovered, will rise. A work that began in the midst of the pandemic and is not yet finished, the idea, explains Natale Corvello, “is to go as far as vitification, to make a wine of the peoples” and the Garden, he stresses, is only a stage of a local itinerary that from Crotone to Cirò promises the encounter with towers, castles, small museums up to the most sparkling jewels of Magna Graecia.

One of the most ‘ancient’ and complex itineraries is also constantly growing, the one that since 2003 has been rebuilding the Phoenicians’ Route and which, focusing on Intercultural Dialogue, crosses the countries of the Mediterranean, Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Memberships increase year by year, says Antonio Barone, director of the Phoenicians’ Route International Confederation, “from Lebanon to Spain, Portugal and Slovenia have been uniting in recent months”. A huge and shared work, in which 20 universities from 9 different countries also participate. Which finances research, excavations, youth training, puts museums online (in Italy the leader is the Mann of Naples) enhances ancient theaters. And in some way it also serves to expose problems, such as the lack of specialized guides in archaeological and cultural matters. From the Phoenicians’ route to that of Aeneas, which starts from Turkey and arrives in Europe, says President Giovanni Cafiero, following the map drawn by the Aeneid but also by the many ancient myths dedicated to the fabulous journey of the Trojan hero. Without forgetting the charm of rock art beyond, 200 sites open to the public to which Matera and Basilicata have recently been added. Or the interest of industrial heritage, which has also become a European itinerary with 300 sites throughout Europe, ancient factories, production plants, mines in which to rediscover the history and roots of our societies. For a tourism that is emotion and discovery, but also aware. That looks to the past of the territories and helps to support their future.

