from the pieces of a pop star to the cry #FreeBritney

It was the latter who became the producer of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, elaboration of a movement that is centered from its roots, giving the viewer the opportunity to elaborate the construction of a golden prison, the one that went to rise around the artist. It is therefore the beginnings that are retraced, essential to understand a story that wants her from a promising starlet of The Mickey Mouse Club to an adult woman unable to live in her own way. The picture is very simple. the equally linear explication: Britney was born in McComb, Mississippi, and became the pop star we know.

The peculiarity of a singer who has been able to achieve millions of results in her career from the very beginning, needs a historical location to explain the phenomenology and the meaning had in that precise period of time, the combinations that have made Britney Spears the star we know today, including the various influences that have converged within her, until she burst into that ‘emblematic 2007, year of the nefarious shaving.

Loading... Advertisements

In the era of boybands and the outbreak of MTV, of an emancipation still far away of the female figure who needed to pass sooner or later from the representation of sex in order to be completely cleared by public opinion, Britney was a point of coalition of forces, for and against, which have made it the symbol of a gear gear and ready for transformation. Everything has passed for Britney: the promise of innocence, becoming great, the discovery of her own sensuality and the opportunity to make her a measure through which to pass to reach the public. It was the sex/innocence combination of … Baby One More Time, of the careless mischief of Ops!… I Did It Again, which made Britney the scapegoat for a society in which women wanted to claim the power of their sex, but which had to live at the same time the cloak of judgment and condemnation of the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal.