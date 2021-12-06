From the Pikachu costume to the Chilean Constituent Assembly

Giovanna Grandón is 46 years old, she is a school bus driver in Santiago de Chile and in the last two years she has become quite famous in her country for wearing an inflatable costume of Pikachu, one of the most well-known characters of the Pokémon, during the wide anti-government protests started in 2019. Its story, told among others byEconomist, it is very curious, because thanks to the popularity obtained with the Pikachu costume last May Grandón was elected in the Constituent Assembly, the body that has the task of writing the new Chilean Constitution, which will replace the one drawn up at the time of the military regime by Augusto Pinochet.

Until 2019 Grandón had never been involved in politics, had no activist experience and had only voted once in her life. All ‘Economist She said she became something of a protest celebrity a bit by accident, after her 7-year-old son accidentally bought a Pikachu costume and other themed gadgets while playing on his father’s cell phone. Grandón and her husband had resold most of the things their son had bought, but had decided to keep the inflatable Pikachu costume with the idea of ​​wearing it on Halloween.

The first time Grandón showed up at a demonstration dressed as Pikachu was on October 25, 2019, during a huge anti-government protest involving more than a million Chileans. “[Volevo] just bring some happiness, ”said Grandón, who in the meantime in Chile has been nicknamed“ Aunt Pikachu ”.

The images in which she marched and danced in costume immediately went viral and earned her thousands of fans on social networks. The video in which he tripped on a sidewalk and then got up, in particular, was filmed a lot to tell the discontent of Chileans towards the enormous inequalities present in Chile, due both to the Constitution written during the Pinochet dictatorship and to the policies of subsequent governments.

Like many other Chileans, Grandón was also hit by the violent repression of the security forces, in particular the Carabineros, which in Chile are called with the derogatory expression “pacosAnd who continued for months to use rubber bullets and fire hydrants against demonstrators. Grandón said she was forced to buy four more Pikachu costumes to replace those ruined during the protests.

Grandón lives with her husband Jorge and their four children in Peñalolén, a poor area on the eastern outskirts of Santiago. Before starting to drive school buses, he had done odd and very precarious jobs: for a while he had sold shoes, watches and CDs on the street. Like so many other Chilean families, she and her husband, a former security guard, had become heavily in debt over the years.

Grandón told and exploited her personal story to stand for the vote for the Constituent Assembly, arguing that the country’s basic laws should be written by “ordinary people”: someone who, like her, “knew the meaning of real life in Chile. “. In the elections, held last May, she had presented herself together with a list of independent candidates, after having spent the electoral campaign traveling around Chile aboard one of her two school buses, painted yellow, with Pikachu’s face drawn on the front. .

The independents were the big winners of the elections, collecting almost a third of the 155 seats in the Constituent Assembly, 11 more than those obtained by the center-right coalition that governs Chile, led by President Sebastián Piñera and opposed to radical changes to the Constitution. Grandón was also elected and is today working to secure broader constitutional rights in the fields of education and health and social policies.

In recent weeks, her work has become a bit complicated: she and other elected officials have been criticized by some protesters on social networks, because they are accused of collaborating with the other political forces in the Assembly, especially with the right-wing parties.

The Constituent Assembly met for the first time on 4 July and is the first body made up of half women to have to rewrite a country’s Constitution. It will have eight months to complete the first draft of the text, which will then be voted on in a new referendum by the end of 2022.

Despite criticism, Grandón said he believed that the vast majority of Chileans still want to leave behind the legacy of Pinochet’s long dictatorship and “build a new country”. If the future president does not apply the new Constitution, “we will continue to fight with the law on our side,” said Grandón: “I hope people realize that they can really change things with their vote.”

– Read also: The favorites of the upcoming presidential elections in Chile