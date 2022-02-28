From the pink look of Helen Mirren to the balloon sleeves of Selena Gómez: the red carpet of the SAG Awards

The season started red carpets in hollywood and celebrities put on their best clothes to impress the paparazzi and gain space on social networks. This time, the appointment was in Los Angeles, where the SAG Awards and there they were all: from Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek to Selena Gomez and Helen Mirren who shocked everyone with her total look in pink signed by Dolce & Gabbana haute couture.

The best red carpet looks

As usual, Lady Gaga It was one of the most impressive. She chose an off-white and gold bodycon dress signed by Armani Prive, the haute couture line of the famous Italian designer. With a mermaid line, the model has a vertiginous neckline.

Lady Gaga by Armani. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) By: REUTERS

The detail of the look? In addition to the impressive jewels, makeup with outlined cat eye in whitea trend that the actress has been imposing since 2021 with her beauty brand.

Lady Gaga with her favorite outline. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) By: REUTERS

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

The young singer chose a discreet and elegant model signed by Oscar de la Renta: a black dress that has puffed (or balloon) sleeves, one of the watchwords of the moment. And the same what Lady Gagawore a diamond necklace that stole the glances.

Selena Gomez, by Oscar de la Renta. (Photo: AFP)

Jessica Chastain in a Dior suit

The luxury tailoring dominate on the red carpet and Jessica Chastain, an expert in trends, knows it. For this reason she chose a Dior pant suit metallic that he wore with nothing underneath.

Jessica Chastain for Dior. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) By: REUTERS

Helen Mirren was the lady in pink

At 76, the legendary English actress makes a difference every time she arrives at an event and her time in the SAG Awards was no exception. Mirren I carry a total look in pink by Italians Dolce & Gabbana: a bodycon dress with mirror appliqués. She combined it with an envelope and a matching volume headband.

Helen Mirren for Dolce & Gabbana. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) By: REUTERS

Vanessa Hudgens for Versace

Donatella Versace is an expert on celebrities and gala nights so a Versace is always a safe bet to walk on any carpet. Surely for this reason Vanessa Hudgens chose a dress to the body of aqua green satin with draping detail, thin straps and XL cut.

Vanessa Hudgens for Versace. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) By: REUTERS

nicole kidman black and white

Expert in major events and prizes, Kidman chose a classic style for her entrance to the SAG Awards: a long-sleeved black velvet bodycon dress finished with a white bow. She combined it with a black clutch.

Nicole Kidman, with lady chic look. (Photo: EFE)

Cate Blanchett for Armani

muse of Giorgio Armani and image of one of her perfumes, Blanchett never fails with her red carpet choices signed by the Italian tailor who yesterday closed Milan Fashion Week with a parade without music to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The black dress to the body has a significant neckline with stone appliqués to the tone and pockets, a nod to fashion that is here to stay.

Cate Blanchett by Armani. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) By: REUTERS

Salma Hayek, for Gucci

The Mexican actress who shares a poster with Lady Gaga on House of Gucci She wore a dress from the Italian brand in fuchsia, with pleated detail on the crossed neckline and with a train. The final detail was transparent elbow gloves in the same tone.

Salma Hayek for Gucci. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) By: REUTERS

