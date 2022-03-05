From the pool, Adamari López and her daughter Alaïa displayed all their beauty

The daughter of Adamari López and Tony Costa, Alaïa Costa, turned 7 last week and her parents celebrated it in a big way as they usually do. “How much happiness you have brought into my life. How quickly these years have passed, but I have enjoyed every minute by your side. You are such a good girl, full of life, sweet, sensitive, strong and shy at the same time; I love your smile and how affectionate you are ”the host began the tender post that she dedicated to him.

“I want to see you grow up and that God allows me to accompany you for many years to continue being accomplices and create infinite memories together, travel, play more, sleep cuddles, hug you infinitely, eat you with kisses, hold your hand, take you to practice sports… I want to see you fulfill your dreams, each and every one of them!” continuous Adamarishowing the infinite love he has for his daughter.

“Oh my princess I love you madly, these have been the best 7 years of my life by your side” he concluded Adamari along with a colorful photo session where they are both on the grass next to a balloon crown. Hundreds of celebrities, colleagues and admirers of the communicator left her wishes.

But one day before the event, Adamari posted a photograph where she is seen with her daughter in a pool at a hotel in Colombia. Both wore white swimsuits that stood out with the blue of the water. “My princess! Tomorrow you celebrate another year of life and I want to celebrate with this photo that portrays us enjoying together the life that God has given us” was part of the post.

In addition, Toni Costa’s ex thanked her for being able to travel with her without having any type of restriction from her father: “I feel blessed and lucky to be able to travel the world together, I only wish for many years of joy and to be able to continue living a healthy lifestyle to accompany you wherever you go!