From the pool, Luis Miguel’s ex raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Mollie Gould is the American singer and dancer who rose to fame for being the girlfriend of Luis Miguel. Later, both separated due to infidelity issues, according to what was revealed in the media; although the truth was never known since the Sun of Mexico is very reserved with his personal issues and her intimacy.

Last April 19, Luis Miguel He turned 52 years old and an image of his day was leaked where he was seen accompanied by a woman who took all eyes. Her name is Hanna Jaff, she is Mexican and she is 34 years old. She is also a businesswoman and stands out as a socialite and philanthropist.

Hanna posted a photo on her Instagram for her life anniversary. “Happy Birthday Luis Miguel! You are a great person, friend and icon. Thank you for so much”, was the phrase that Jaff dedicated to him in the photo where they both appear.

However, it would not be a replacement for Mollie Gould since Hanna is married to Henry Roper-Curzon, a cousin of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York. It is probably simply a friendship of the singer.

Source: Instagram @hannajaff

In the last hours, Molly He shared a photograph with a cut-out swimsuit, tied around the neck, in black. “Live the present” was the simple but forceful epigraph that Luis Miguel’s ex used to accompany his summer pic. The publication exceeded 1000 likes and 40 comments. “Omg so beautiful way!!!!!!!! the beach is calling!”, “Incredibly beautiful!!” and the. Present. Never. Looked. So. Well” were some of them.