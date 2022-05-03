Entertainment

From the pool, Luis Miguel’s ex raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Mollie Gould is the American singer and dancer who rose to fame for being the girlfriend of Luis Miguel. Later, both separated due to infidelity issues, according to what was revealed in the media; although the truth was never known since the Sun of Mexico is very reserved with his personal issues and her intimacy.

Last April 19, Luis Miguel He turned 52 years old and an image of his day was leaked where he was seen accompanied by a woman who took all eyes. Her name is Hanna Jaff, she is Mexican and she is 34 years old. She is also a businesswoman and stands out as a socialite and philanthropist.

Source link

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Julia Roberts reveals why she hasn’t starred in a romantic comedy in 20 years

24 seconds ago

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Viral’ Like a Prayer’ cover proves it’s the best time to be a fan

2 mins ago

Karla Michelle, “happy and blessed”, back on the Wapa Television screen

11 mins ago

Alexah’s perfect accessories to highlight your summer outfits

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button