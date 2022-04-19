From the pool: Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend, shook the net

Mark Anthony Y Nadia Ferrera is one of the couples of the moment, and all the spotlights are on them. Every move the lovebirds make, they are put in the spotlight by the paparazzi. One of the events was the attendance of both at the wedding of the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn.

At the moment, Mark Y nadia They are on vacation in the Dominican Republic. The couple traveled in the company of the model’s mother, Mrs. Ludy Ferreira, and her best friend, Abdala Oviedo. From there, the young woman greeted her for Easter with a rabbit in her hands, at the edge of the pool. “God bless you. Happy Easter” was the simple greeting that the model made.

in their stories, nadia He also shared a photo with the salsero and the text: “There is nothing like being in the arms of my man.” It is that she is 22 years old and he is 53, so it is a significant age difference.

In the last hours, nadia She shared a photo where she is seen wearing a chocolate-colored two-piece swimsuit, which highlighted her white skin complexion. “There is nothing like a bath in the afternoon” was the simple but brief text that she chose for the model for the epigraph.

The publication of nadia exceeded 60,000 likes and 300 comments. “Bella” was the compliment left by Cristy Solís, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís, who always highlights her beauty on social networks. “Woooooowwwwww mermaid” and “I don’t know how to swim but I’m drowning because of you” were some of the beautiful messages she received.