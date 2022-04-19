Entertainment

From the pool: Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend, shook the net

Mark Anthony Y Nadia Ferrera is one of the couples of the moment, and all the spotlights are on them. Every move the lovebirds make, they are put in the spotlight by the paparazzi. One of the events was the attendance of both at the wedding of the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn.

At the moment, Mark Y nadia They are on vacation in the Dominican Republic. The couple traveled in the company of the model’s mother, Mrs. Ludy Ferreira, and her best friend, Abdala Oviedo. From there, the young woman greeted her for Easter with a rabbit in her hands, at the edge of the pool. “God bless you. Happy Easter” was the simple greeting that the model made.

