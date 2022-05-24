From the pool, the granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez He had scheduled a visit to our country with his tour “Grateful Tour”. The concert, which was going to be on August 17, was rescheduled due to the high cases of Covid-19. On September 24, the Venezuelan singer would be singing his best hits at the Movistar Arena.

Although cases have increased again, so far the show of “The Puma” remains confirmed. Tickets are on sale at puntoticket.com. They range from $30,000 for the Alta Platea to $120,000 for the Central Diamond. In all cases, Club Free Time customers have a 15% discount.

in the family of Jose LuisMost of them are artists. Even his ex-wife Lila Morillo. Currently, at 81 years old, she is giving concerts. The last one was for Mother’s Day in 2022, at a show with her daughters in Miami. The Venezuelan wore a red blouse, tight pants and a hat.

Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

The only one who is not dedicated to acting or singing is Galilea Lopez Morillo, the daughter of Liliana Rodríguez, the only granddaughter of “El Puma”. There is not a good relationship between them and they do not even live in the same place. Currently, the singer only spends time with his wife, Carolina Pérez, and his youngest daughter: Genesis.

Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

In the last hours, Galilee He shared a couple of photos with his mother, Liliana Rodríguez. “Pool time with mom,” she wrote. The young woman wore a set of shorts and a printed bikini. For her part, the singer chose a yellow swimsuit. Both were happy this past Sunday.