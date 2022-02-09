from “The power of the dog” to “Luca”. All the applications to put …

by Marianna Grazi

Leading the race to Oscar 2022with the greatest number of nominationsis Jane Campion’s western, The power of the dog (The Power oh the dog) who has it well 12, including Best Picture and Best Direction. The announcement of the nominations for the films that will play the most prestigious cinema award was given on Tuesday 8 February, while the final evening of the 94th edition will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. Following Campion’s film, among those with the most nominations, are the science fiction film Dunes by Denis Villeneuve (10)the Irish drama by Kenneth Branagh Belfast and the adaptation of Steven Spielberg of West Side Story with seven nominations each, and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s sports biopic King Richard with six. Among the prestigious names on the Academy’s list there are also three Italians: the first is Paolo Sorrentino, whose It was the hand of God figure in the running for the Oscar as ‘best international film’; then there are Enrico Casarosa for the animated film Luca and Massimo Cantini Parrini for the costumes of Cyrano.

Sorrentino tries again, with “Lightness and emotion “

“Lightness and emotion. This film moved me to write it, shoot it, edit it, present it – said the director Paolo Sorrentino already Oscar winner in 2014 with The great beauty -. This emotion causes me this feeling, I rejoice at the nomination moved “he adds after learning the news of the new nomination for the Academy Awards for best international film with It was the hand of God. “Go once in five nominations it’s a coincidence, entering it twice is stupendous, of course I was hoping for it but I didn’t expect it. There were many good films on the short list and getting nominated was far from obvious. Among the five announced today, for example, there is none A hero by Asghar Farhadi, a great director and this gives the measure of how complicated a game is ”, he concludes in a video call with Ansa from his home in Rome. It was the hand of God will have to ‘deal’ with Drive My Car by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Japan), Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark), Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom by Pawo Choyning Dorji (Bhutan) e The worst person in the world by Joachim Trier (Norway).

The awards for best actor and best actress

Those who appear in the five from which the best actor and best actress will be nominated are all great personalities. Between male protagonists in fact there are Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield for tick, tick… BOOM!, Will Smith for King Richard And Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth. Among the actresses in the running: Jessica Chastain for Tammy Faye’s eyes, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Madres Paralelas, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Kristen Stewart for Spencer. The latter, which became famous thanks to the role of Bella in the vampire saga Twilightand the first person overtly lesbian in 20 years to be nominated among the actors / actresses.

The award for best film and best director

The 10 nominees for the best film are black and white film Belfast, The signs of the heart (Tail)the amusing satire on the apocalypse Don’t Look Up, Drive My Carthe first part of the film adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert Dunes, King Richardthe sentimental comedy Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alleythe cinematic adaptation of the famous musical West Side Story and indeed The power of the dog. The film, considered by critics one of the best productions of the year, tells one lgbtq + ‘soft’ story (it’s not the usual gay story in the Brokeback Mountainthe 2005 masterpiece directed by Ang Lee with Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal) which manages to stimulate the spectator’s attention and emotions, also thanks to the masterful interpretation of actors of the caliber of Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, but above all of the very young Kodi Smit-McPheealready winner of the Golden Globes as best supporting actor.

But the importance of this production is also given by the fact that a writing and directing it was a woman, Jane Campion (for the first time a director gets nominations for directing and film), which in a film world still dominated by male point of view, could become the third in the history of the Oscars to win it in the directing section. It is enough to see the other candidates to corroborate the ‘male chauvinist’ thesis. To contend for the statuette will be only male directors: Kenneth Branagh for the semi-autobiographical Belfasta sacred monster like Steven Spielberg with West Side Story, Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive my car And Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza.

Between surprises and hopes… inclusive

As always, the nominations trigger the reactions of critics and the public. And if there is no shortage of surprises, such as the candidacy of Drive my Cardirected by Ryusuke Hamaguchi: two years after that Parasite, by Bong Joon-hobecame the first non-English production to win the best movieanother foreign film entered the competition for the same category, as well as for best international film (competing with It was the hand of God di Sorrentino), for the best direction and for the original screenplay. But the surprises are also ‘negative’, if we can say so, referring to the greats excluded from the 94th edition of the Oscars.

The most sensational is perhaps that of Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, in which the pop star plays the protagonist Patrizia Reggiani; and still remained out of Catriona Balfe co-star of Belfast, Leonardo Dicaprio for Don’t look Up and Ruth Negga for Passing, Besides Sing 2 between animated films and Spider-Man. However, in the category of animated feature films there is ‘the very Italian’ Lucathe Disney Pixar film that between coming out ‘drawn’, messages by acceptance of diversitythe value of friendship and overcoming prejudices attracts many issues related to the LGBTQ + issue.