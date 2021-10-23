From The Prestige to Sherlock Holmes, cinema’s gaze on technology in the Belle Époque

When cinema talked to us in a creative and lucid way about the dawn of technology, when it united science and magic in itself

We live in the most technological era ever. Cinema and TV series, as well as the videogame world, continually show us a narrative universe in which the concept of futuristic loses more and more importance, given that reality often reaches (and in some cases anticipates) the imagination.

But it is not a prerogative only of our age. The relationship between man and technology, it became more and more suggestive and intimate starting from the end of the nineteenth century, it marked the end of that era commonly defined Victorian and the soul of the following one defined as Belle Époque, tragically interrupted by the Great War. But how did those men, who soon found themselves aboard bicycles and cars from horse-drawn carriages, saw the newborn technology, got to know the telegraph, began to discover that there was a world made of electricity, atoms and much more? Cinema has tried to talk to us about that technology, about that period in which themass industrialization, the new scientific discoveries, paradoxically often favored the most fertile imagination, reviving the occult, the supernatural, invisible and arcane forces. Often, it has done so by combining historical reality and fantasy.

Christopher Nolan and Nikola Tesla

Released 15 years ago is one of the best films about that historical period in which science was making great strides, it became almost a new religion, but paradoxically fueling illusionism, those great performers who promised to amaze the public with magic and mystery.

The rivalry between Alfred Bornen (Christian Bale) and Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) becomes thanks to Nolan, the symbol of that contradictory era. In Borden, an anarchist experimenter, he created the symbol of the many inventors and scientists who, out of pure and disinterested love of progress and research, opened up a world of possibilities to us. On the contrary Angier, ambitious, animated by a ruthless greed, represents the industrial and capitalist soul, who used the new discoveries for mere profit, regardless of the consequences.

Not surprisingly, to decide the fate of the two, will be one of the most brilliant and unfortunate inventors of all time: Nikola Tesla (played by David Bowie). Tesla creates for them a machine capable of cloning humans, a tool that Angier will use ruthlessly to become a star. The Prestige he spoke of the magic of cinema, of the illusion of art, of course. But how can we fail to see you, in Tesla’s neutrality, one metaphor on the limits of the relationship between man and technology, shown to us as a mere tool, the effects of which depend on the purposes decided by the mind of its owner.

Paul McGuigan and Victor Frankestein

How this principle can be true is shown in, directed by Paul McGuigan, transposition of the famous novel by Mary Shelley on the “Creature” born from pieces of a corpse by the hand of a young medical student. The young man Victor Frankestein (James McAvoy) and his assistant Igor (Daniel Radcliffe) perfectly represent the “anarchic” spirit of science of that period, which often went against every ethical principle in the name of experimentation, even the most extreme. An aspect of primary importance here is the representation of electrical energy according to the ideas that many at that end of 800 theorized, seeing potentially boundless possibilities, supernatural.

Here science becomes an instrument of the occult, the unthinkable, is shown as a means by which man replaces God, goes beyond all limits, aiming to correct the “errors” of nature.It was the point of view of that philosophical movement known as Positivism, who, like the young Viktor Frankenstein, rejected dogmas and religious morality, in the name of absolute technological progress.

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon and Edison

The future is also at the center of Edison – the man who illuminated the world by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, biopic dedicated to the legendary “War of the currents”Which pitted Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the brilliant George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon).

Here the figure of Tesla (played by Nicholas Hoult), symbol of innovation, of experimenter genius in the purest sense, that which even today is often suffocated by the logic of the market. Technology is here historically declined as the result of personal initiative, therefore changeable, unpredictable. Direct or alternating current? Behind this dilemma, which created the famous rivalry between the two great inventors, the film speaks above all of clash between technological innovation and entrepreneurship, of the need that materialized in those years, to have universal standards that take into account costs and benefits. At the same time, this biopic is also one of the first to address the theme of advertising as a means of making technology appreciated (or hated) by the public, of how communication is also a fundamental part of innovation.

Even more than in Nolan’s film, one can understand which one mix of wonder and fear test the public, faced with these discoveries, to a mysterious world that unfolded in front of him.

Guy Ritchie and Sherlock Holmes

We then come to Guy Ritchie, to his two films on Sherlock Holmes. In the first, there is perhaps the best representation of how much during the Victorian era, technology allowed those who knew its secrets to impose itself as a figure halfway between the sorcerer and the rock star. Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong) uses knowledge to instill ancestral fears and awaken superstition. It does so at a time when electricity is becoming more and more important, but along with it, it also makes its appearance the little advertised chemistry.

Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and Watson (Jude Law) while on his trail, live as in a ucronia, in a world where teasers and remotely operated weapons of mass destruction exist.

Something very similar is also present in the following, Game of Shadows, where lethal Professor Moriarty (Jared Harris), has weapons and equipment at his disposal that are ahead of his time, and dabbles in sci-fi plastic surgery. The really interesting element here, however, is above all Moriarty’s vision. They predicts that technology will change the face of war and societymoving in harmony with mass industrialization will create a regime based on supply and demand. Research, technological experimentation, here is connected to the futuristic myth of the purifying war, of the machine man who takes possession of the future, dominates the universe and his peers with science and his gifts.