From the problems of those who do not have the Green pass to the Feltri villa bought by the influencer: the most read articles of the year

What are the most read articles of this 2021 marked once again by the Covid-19 pandemic? We at Bergamonews asked ourselves this and thus compiled a ranking of the 10 most read news. Nine out of ten – as it was easy to predict – have to do with the ongoing health emergency. All but one, which instead concerns the world of influencers and gossip. Have a good (re) reading !.

1 “Very high antibodies, but first mandatory dose because it is health care: now I’m sick and I don’t have a green pass”

With ben 247,252 page views, the most read article of the year dates back to 25 July and concerns the anything but simple situation experienced by Mrs. M., a radiology technician from Bergamo who told us about her experience with the vaccine.

2 “How to decide whether to vaccinate with Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca”

Dr. Ariela Benigni, Scientific Secretary and Research Coordinator of the Mario Negri Institute, on April 21 explained to us by which criteria it is decided whether to administer one vaccine rather than the other.

3 Covid, what to know and do before and after vaccination: questions and answers

All the questions and questions, even of a practical nature, during the first months of anti-Covid vaccinations. It was February 9th.

4 Bergamo, “90% in intensive care are no vax, some tell us we want to kill them and how to cure them”

On 24 November Fabrizio Fabretti, director of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit of the Papa Giovanni hospital, spoke as follows: “In the last two weeks there has been a significant increase in hospitalizations in the infectious diseases ward. We must push with the third doses and convince those who have not been vaccinated to do so.

5 Paola Turani buys Vittorio Feltri’s villa in Ponteranica

The announcement, with the inevitable photo posted on Instagram, of the influencer from Bergamo. It was May 6.

6 Bars, shops, trips, visits to friends: what can be done with the orange zone

It was January 24 when we explained what the new ordinance of Minister Speranza envisaged.

7 Close Covid of the Region: eight Bergamo municipalities become the orange zone

On 23 February the announcement in the Chamber at the Pirellone by the vice president Letizia Moratti: the countries concerned were Viadanica, Predore, Adrara San Martino, Sarnico, Villongo, Castelli Calepio, Credaro and Gandosso.

8 Aspirin, Aulin and… Professor Remuzzi’s home treatment against Covid

It begins at the onset of the first symptoms. The Mario Negri method does not work miracles but it works, as we published on March 31st.

9 AstraZeneca, immediate stop to the administration in Bergamo: the sms for the cancellation

Alarm days for about 33 thousand users. It was March 15th.

10 Third dose, Ariela Benigni: “How should people vaccinated with AstraZeneca behave”

On November 26, another interview on a very hot topic with the authoritative doctor, scientific secretary and research coordinator of the Mario Negri offices in Bergamo and Ranica.

