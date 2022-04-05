From the promise of the Mexican National Team to Alcoholics Anonymous; the hard story of Loquito García

Like many cases of promises and ‘jewels’ of Mexican Soccer, Juan Pablo ‘El Loquito’ Garcia failed to capitalize on his ‘prime’ as a player of the MX League, Well, the ex of Atlas and UANL Tigers went from being a National Team with Mexico having to attend talks in Alcoholics Anonymous because of his drinking problem.

Success, fame and the millions of pesos he earned as a figure in Mexican soccer made García “go crazy” and lose the floor, starting a domino effect with his bad decisions, especially financial ones, because he did not manage to keep anything of what he earned as a footballer and lost his assets, becoming bankrupt.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Andrés Fassi responds to Dibu Martínez for “disrespecting” the TRI

In an interview with TV Azteca, the Atlas youth squad recalled the time when he earned millions of pesos as a soccer player, wealth that he was not able to manage correctly and was running out in a few years.

Monterrey, NL April 28, 2007 Estadio Universitario Tigres vs. Pumas in matchday 17 of the Clausura 2007 tournament of the first division of Mexican soccer. Juan Pablo Garcia in goal celebration (Photo: Jorge Lopez/JAM MEDIA)



“The soccer player earns a lot of money, amounts that you do not measure today, there are millions that you earn, it is five or six million that you earn well; those millions were made of water, they are lost due to my incapacities, for not knowing what to do with so much money. Every time I raised money, I bought a piece of land, a house, I had about 30 million pesos in houses and land,” he said.

García accepted that the world of fame and the compliments he received made him lose his way, reaching the point of believing himself to be the best of all, living a totally different reality from what was happening in his closest environment.

“When you are a footballer, you are not grateful, you are in a bubble of ego, of vanity, of homage. When life lands you and you arrive with people like that (masons), who are human beings, they make you see fascinating things. You come to understand They are kind, hard-working people,” he said.

Bad financial decisions were accompanied by a scam against him, because in the United States he was scammed when he wanted to buy an expensive house, losing almost all his assets, a situation that made him fall into alcoholism.

“I entered the fall of drinking a bottle of tequila daily, it was depression, sadness, weakness, guilt, why me, self-sabotage, blackmail. “It got to the point where my wife told me: ‘if you go to continue like this, there it was’. That’s where the twenty fell on me and I found another healing, another wound, and I had to work in anonymous alcoholics “, she sentenced.









Also read: Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino has already decided the future of Marcelo Flores; Will he go to Qatar?