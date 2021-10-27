News

From the release date to the new protagonists: all the news on the Barbie movie

Posted on
If there is a movie that I can’t wait to enjoy in the cinema, that is it Barbie by Greta Gerwig.

Not just because playing the most famous doll in the world, as we know, is Margot Robbie which seems perfect for the role, but also because a few days ago another member of the cast has been added: Ryan Gosling. To play the role of Ken will be the protagonist of La La Land.

The actor is defining the final details of his contract, also because the negotiation to have him in the film was long. In fact, his participation risked fading due to his many work commitments: it was impossible to find a suitable date to be able to see him on the set. But for the Warner Bros and the director didn’t have a b option so they gave him carte blanche, allowing him to choose the period in which he would be available.

Obviously, this latest news allows us to have some more certain details than the production of the film. First of all, the film will begin shooting Barbie early 2022, as soon as Gerwing will complete his latest film, White Noise, in which she is one of the leading actresses for her partner Noah Baumbach.

The release date in cinemas was therefore set in 2023. For the rest, everything is still being defined, especially the plot. The script, in fact, has been extensively reworked in recent years. The first idea for the film came in 2014 and two other actresses had been chosen for the part: Amy Schumer And Anne Hathaway. Then nothing more materialized until the project arrived in the hands of Gerwing And Baumbach who have decided to start from scratch.

I am sure, however, that given the people involved this film will be fantastic and definitely worth the wait. We are already in hype!

.

