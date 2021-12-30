From the return of the Bennifers to the Icardi crisis: 2021 in 12 gossip

Family feuds, divorces, new relationships, and immense rounds of love affairs, of those who – Antonello Venditti would have sung – “do not end, but return”. 2021, in its first return to normal, brought several stories with it. He has exacerbated well-established conflicts, convinced Harry and Meghan Markle to publicly declare war on the British royal family, in what has gone down in history as “Interview-bomb-to-Oprah-Winfrey”.

It led Kim Kardashian to finally break with Kanye West, whose ups and downs have become unbearable. She saw the birth of new babies, the little one Ferragnez and Luna Marì, growing big bellies and new relationships.

Most importantly, though, she saw Jennifer Lopez make an exception to the reheated soup rule. The pop star, once the marriage with Alex Rodriguez was canceled, chose to give a second chance to Ben Affleck, her love of the early 2000s, the one she should have been with forever, but life, then, made the own course.

Happy and in love, as if time had stopped in 2001, without knowing anything about cancellations and separations, the Bennifer were the most striking case of gossip of the year winding down. Below, the eleven stories that, month by month, have kept them company.