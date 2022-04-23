from the reunion of the mother and daughter of ‘ET’ to that of the friends of ‘Friends’

Instagram has been the scene of several emotional reunions, including the one starring the actresses who played mother and daughter in the film ET the alien 40 years ago. The protagonists of this week have been:

Drew Barrymore and Dee Wallace

The actresses, who played daughter and mother in the film ET the alien, have been reunited coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the Steven Spielberg film. It was on the show The Drew Barrymore Show. There, they both sat down to talk about the film and told funny anecdotes about the filming, like how the ET suit once caught fire.

Drew Barrymore and Dee Wallace, daughter and mother in the movie ‘ET, the extraterrestrial’ instagram

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox

This week two great friends have brightened up Instagram with their reunion. The two actresses friends have posted a boomerang of themselves sharing some new products from the series friends, like the shirts they wore with the message “Friends Forever”. The proceeds from the sales will go to two charities.

Jennifer and Courteney, matching ‘Friends’ t-shirts instagram

Ariadne Artiles and Cindy Crawford

The 40-year-old model from the Canary Islands has returned to work after her double motherhood and has done so with a very special partner, the top model of the nineties Cindy Crawford, 56. The two beauties have posed together, very smiling in which announce a “very special” project.

Cindy Crawford and Ariadne Artiles, united by a “very special” project instagram

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

The founder of Amazon and his partner have enjoyed a luxury getaway in Portugal. “When it’s finally the weekend and you can have fun and discover new waters,” Lauren wrote alongside several images of the couple, in sportswear, on the beach and in the mountains.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, on a getaway through Portugal instagram

Shakira

The Colombian singer has posed with a plastic lilac suit to promote her new musical theme, I congratulate you, in which he sings and dances in a duet with Rauw Alejandro. The 45-year-old artist wears a spectacular mane in copper tones.

Shakira, all in lilac instagram

Lenny Kravitz

The 57-year-old musician has walked between taquerias and clothing stores in the heart of Mexico City. The singer has shared this image on his Instagram account with a short message: “1:52 pm Mexico City.”

Lenny Kravitz, walking through Mexico City instagram

Rummer and Bruce Willis

The eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Rumer, 33, has shared a sweet image from her childhood in which her father, 67, kisses her gently on the forehead. The actress has written next to it: PAPA. At the end of March, the family announced that the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia.

Bruce Willis kisses his daughter Rumer in an old photo instagram

Maria Sharapova

The former Russian tennis player announced this week that she is pregnant with her first child. The one that was world number one has shared an image in which she shows off her belly on the beach. She made it on the same day as her 35th birthday: “Precious beginnings! Eating a birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”