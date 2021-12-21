from the Revenue Agency the tax code for compensation and restitution

On December 20 theRevenue Agency confirmed at VAT numbers who have applied for the non-repayable grant for start-ups the possibility of receiving amounts required in full measure.

And with the resolution number 75 / E published today, 21 December, it established the tax code to be indicated in the F24 form to use the sums in the form of tax credit in compensation.

In this way the toolbox to benefit from Covid aid for people born in 2018 is complete.

In addition, with the same document, he also indicated the tax code to be entered in the case of spontaneous restitution of the figures received unduly.

Fund lost start up: the tax code for compensation from the Revenue Agency

With article 1 ter of the Sostegni Decree, it was provided, among others help Covid, also an non-repayable grant up to 1,000 euros for subjects the holders of business income with VAT number activated from 1st January 2018 to 31st December 2018 and activity started in 2019.

Within deadline of 13 December, the interested parties were able to request the sums intended for them.

As with other forms of refreshments, in the phase of request it was possible to choose between two modes of use:

direct payment by credit on current account;

use of the tax credit in compensation.

To allow those who have chosen the second option to use amounts of the non-repayable fund for start-ups, available in “Tax drawer” of the taxpayer, the Revenue Agency with the resolution number 75 / E of 2021 established the tax code “6956” named “Non-repayable grant for start-ups – tax credit to be used as compensation – art. 1- ter Legislative Decree no. 41 of 2021 “ to be indicated in the F24 form.

Tax code Name 6956 Non-repayable grant for start-ups – tax credit to be used as compensation – art. 1- ter Legislative Decree no. 41 of 2021

The text reads:

“The maximum amount, usable in compensation pursuant to article 17 of legislative decree 9 July 1997, n. 241, is equal to the entire amount resulting from the last application validly presented pursuant to the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency prot. n. 305784 of November 8, 2021, in the absence of waiver “.

There sequence of digits must be indicated in the section “REVENUE” of the model F24 in the column “Compensated credit amounts” and in the field “Reference year” the year in which the non-repayable grant was recognized must be specified in the full format.

Fund lost start-up: the tax code for the return from the Revenue Agency

Always with the resolution number 75 / E published on 21 December 2021, then, the Revenue Agency provided all the instructions to follow also at start up who received the non-repayable grant, in the form of a credit or a tax credit, but must proceed with the return because they have no right.

As stated in the document, the VAT numbers who have received the contribution in whole or in part not due, even following waiver, can regularize their position by spontaneously returning the contribution with interests And sanctions by applying the reductions provided for byarticle 13 of the legislative decree 17 December 1997, n. 472.

In this case, you need to use the model F24 Elide and insert a tax code for the amount, one for interest and one for penalties as indicated in the table.

Tax code Name 8128 Non-repayable grant Support Decree – Spontaneous restitution – CAPITAL – art. 1 DL n. 41 of 2021 8129 Non-repayable grant Support Decree – Spontaneous restitution – INTEREST – art. 1 DL n. 41 of 2021 8130 Non-repayable grant Support Decree – Spontaneous restitution – SANCTION – art. 1 DL n. 41 of 2021

All details are contained in the full text of resolution number 75 / E of 2021.