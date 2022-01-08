From the Revenue comes a new requirement that can block you

A new clarification from the Revenue Agency affects the conditions of the Superbonus and this raises doubts.

As we know, the Revenue Agency with its clarifications can define and redefine the various bonuses and has done so on various occasions. Answer number 5 of January 7, 2022 is one of those destined to cause discussion. Let’s see what happens. The case of a building in a mixed sense had been submitted to the Revenue Agency. In this building there was both a part intended for residential use and to be precise two residential real estate units, but also other parts of a different nature. The taxpayer asked if this could be an obstacle to the use of the Superbonus. This kind of clarification that the taxpayer requests for himself and which are then published on the Agency’s website, constitute binding precedents for others as well. Let’s see what the Agency replied. And the Revenue Agency has offered an answer that in a sense introduces a completely new requirement for the Superbonus. Basically, if there is a building with an area intended for residential real estate units of less than 50% of the total, you will not be able to access the Superbonus.

Let’s see what changes

As a result, the requirement of the residential nature of the building is in fact checked. If the building is not residential, so to speak, “prevalent” from a percentage point of view, here is that the super bonus cannot be used. But how do you concretely proceed to assess whether the building has a “percentage prevalent” residential nature? The residential cadastral area is calculated and it is established what percentage it represents of the entire surface of the building. But be careful, in the calculation the appurtenances should not be counted.

We will see if this answer remains isolated or whether it will raise doubts and perplexities that will require further clarification.

Certainly a clarification of those that will provoke a debate.