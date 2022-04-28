from the Revenue the instructions for submitting the self-declaration

Covid state aid self-declaration at the start.

The presentation can be made to the Revenue Agency, electronically directly by the beneficiary or through an intermediary, from 28 April until as at 30 June 2022.

For those who have benefited from the facilitated definition of the sums contained in the amicable notices the term is June 30th or, if later, within 60 days of payment of the sums due or of the first installment.

The modality ei terms from presentation of the self-declaration, as well as the model and technical specifications, were approved, in implementation of the decree of 11 December 2021 of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, by the director of the Revenue Agency with the measure n. 143438 of the April 27, 2022.

The provision also establishes the modality ei terms from return voluntary aid in the event of exceeding the ceilings and the technical methods with which the Revenue Agency makes the self-declarations submitted by economic operators available to the Municipalities.

Who must submit the self-declaration

The self-declaration must be presented by all operators benefiting from the aid falling within the “umbrella” regime, listed in art. 1, c. 13, DL n. 41/2021.

Attention The self-declaration must not be submitted by subjects that received aid classified in sections 3.1 and 3.12 of the Temporary framework but not listed in the aforementioned article 1 of Legislative Decree 41/2021.

The presentation it is not mandatory for subjects who have already made one substitutive declaration when submitting the communication / application for access to aid for which the relative model included the self-declaration (such as, for example, the application for the recognition of the non-repayable equalization grant), provided that the beneficiary does not subsequently benefited from additional aid among those listed in the aforementioned article 1.

In the latter case, the self-declaration must be submitted specifying the data of the additional aid subsequently used as well as those already indicated in the previous substitute declaration already submitted.

Attention The statement goes anyway presented when the beneficiary: – has benefited from the aid recognized for IMU purposes without having completed part C in the previous substitute declaration; – has exceeded the maximum limits due and must pay back the aid exceeding the limits set; – availed itself of the possibility of “allocating” the same measure partly in Section 3.12, if the requisites envisaged exist, and partly in Section 3.1, if the established ceiling remains.

How the declaration looks like

The declaration must be presented to theRevenue Agency, electronically, directly by the beneficiary or through an intermediary pursuant to art. 3, c. 3, Presidential Decree no. 322/1998, by:

– the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website;

– i telematic channels of the Revenue Agency, in compliance with the requirements defined by the technical specifications.

Following the presentation of the Declaration, a receipt is issued which certifies its acceptance, or the rejection following the formal checks of the data contained therein.

The declarations transmitted within the aforementioned deadlines but rejected by the electronic service are considered timely, provided that they are retransmitted within 5 days subsequent to the date contained in the communication from the Inland Revenue certifying the reason for the rejection.

When the declaration is presented

The self-declaration must be submitted from 28 April to the June 30, 2022.

THE taxpayers that make use of the facilitated definition (pursuant to art. 5, paragraphs 1 to 9, Legislative Decree no. 41/2021), must send the declaration within the June 30th or, if later, within 60 days from the payment of the sums due or the first installment (provision of the Revenue Agency of 18 October 2021, as amended by the provision of 3 December 2021).

In the event that the aforementioned term falls after 30 June 2022, the taxpayers who have also benefited from other aids among those listed in art. 1, DL n. 41/2021 are required to submit:

– one first statement, within the June 30, 2022;

– one second statement, beyond the June 30, 2022 and within 60 days of payment, with reference to the facilitated definition, provided that this facility has not already been included in the first declaration.

Attention In the same periods it is possible to send a new declaration, which completely replaces the one previously sent. The last valid declaration sent replaces all those previously sent.

What must be indicated in the declaration

The substitutive declaration of deed of notoriety has as its object the respect by the declarant of the requisites foreseen by the Section 3.1 of the Temporary Framework. For aid for which the declarant expresses the intention to benefit from the ceilings referred to in Section 3.12 of the Temporary Frameworkthe substitutive declaration concerns compliance with the conditions set out in the aforementioned Section 3.12.

For the purposes of verifying compliance with the ceilings set by the aforementioned Sections, it is necessary to take into account the tax measures listed in panel A (taking care, for each measure, to tick the box corresponding to the Section of the Temporary Framework within which the aid must be considered received), including all the other aid measures recognized in the aforementioned Sections 3.1 and 3.12, other than those expressly listed in section I for which section II “Other aid” of part A must be completed (such as, for example, the tax credit for inventories).

THE ceilings provided for in Sections 3.1 and 3.12 are cumulative. Therefore, the overall ceiling is equal to 11.8 million eurosnot for the same eligible costs.

It is possible to “allocate” the same measure partly in Section 3.12, if the required requirements are met, and partly in Section 3.1, if the established ceiling remains.

Exceeding the ceilings

The declaration must indicate, among other things, any excess amounts the envisaged ceilings that the beneficiary intends to voluntarily return or subtract from aid subsequently received for which there is capacity in the relative ceilings. The amounts include recovery interest.

In absence from new aids in favor of the beneficiary or in the event that the amount of the new aid is not sufficient to guarantee full recovery, the amount to be recovered must actually be repaid.

The voluntary transfer of the amount due in restitution, for exceeding the ceilings, must be made with model F24 (the specific tax codes will be established with a future resolution). In any case, compensation is excluded.

