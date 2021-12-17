from the Revenue the tax code for compensation and restitution

Equalization lost fund: a new piece is added to the instruction framework necessary to benefit fromRevenue Agency with the resolution n. 73 / E of December 16, 2021 comes the tax code to be included in model F24 to use the tax credit recognized in compensation.

Also establish the sequences of digits useful for the spontaneous repayment of the sums, including interest and penalties, which have been unduly received.

In the meantime it is still possible, until the deadline of December 28, 2021, to introduce application for access to the non-repayable equalization grant provided for by article 1 of the Sostegni bis Decree.

The balance, paid at the end of the Covid aid season inaugurated with article 25 of the Relaunch Decree, it is accessible by all those who perform business activity, art or profession or which produce agricultural income, holders of VAT numbers resident or established in the territory of the State who have registered a worsening of the economic result for the year relative to at least 30 percent in the comparison between 2020 and 2019 and have presented the dtax return 2021 by last September 30th.

Equalization lost fund: from the Revenue Agency the tax code for compensation

As already foreseen in other cases, the aspiring beneficiaries of the non-repayable equalization contribution have the option to choose the methods of use of the sums to which they are entitled:

tax credit to be used in offsetting using the F24 form;

direct payment by bank transfer.

The choice, made during the application phase, is irrevocable.

Those who pointed to the first option find the amounts they are entitled to in the section “Tax drawer”, accessible from the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website and at the link “VAT credits / reductions that can be used”.

To use them they must indicate in the model F24 the tax code “6957” named “Non-repayable equalization contribution – tax credit to be used as compensation – art. 1, c. 16, DL n. 73 of 2021 “.

This was established by the Revenue Agency which, with the resolution number 73 / E of 2021, also provides the instructions to follow for the compilation.

In particular, it is necessary to refer to the section “REVENUE” and the sequence of digits must be indicated only in correspondence with the column “Compensated credit amounts”.

It must also be indicated in full in the field “Reference year” the year in which the non-repayable grant.

The document warns:

“In the event that the amount of the contribution used in compensation, even taking into account previous uses, is higher than the amount recognized, the F24 form is discarded”.

Equalization lost fund: the tax code for restitution from the Revenue Agency

L’Revenue Agencymoreover, it provides all the information to follow even at VAT numbers who have received the non-repayable equalization contribution, by credit or in the form of a tax credit, but must proceed with the return because they have no right.

As specified by the provision of November 29, the taxpayer who received aid not due, even following renunciation, he can regularize his situation by spontaneously paying the contribution and related interests and related sanctions reduced in line with thearticle 13 of the legislative decree 17 December 1997, n. 472.

In this case you need to use the model F24 ELIDE – Payments with identification elements and a different tax code for capital, interest and penalty.

Tax code Name 8134 Non-repayable equalization contribution – Spontaneous repayment – CAPITAL – art. 1, c. 16, DL n. 73 of 2021 8135 Non-repayable equalization contribution – Spontaneous repayment – INTEREST – art. 1, c. 16, DL n. 73 of 2021 8136 Non-repayable equalization contribution – Spontaneous repayment – SANCTION – art. 1, c. 16, DL n. 73 of 2021

The sequences of digits must be indicated in the column “Amounts due paid” where the sums paid must also be specified.

It is then necessary to proceed to indicate the tax code and personal data of the person required to pay in the section “TAXPAYER”.

And fill in as in the table section “Treasury and more”.

Field Value guy R. identifying elements no value code 8134, 8135 or 8136 reference year year in which the full contribution was recognized or used in compensation amounts due paid amount of the non-repayable contribution to be returned, or the amount of the penalty and interest, based on the tax code indicated

All the details in the full text of the resolution n. 73 / E of 2021.