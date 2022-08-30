from ‘The Rings of Power’, to the return of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The best premiere series arriving in September 2022 on Netflix, HBO Max, Atresplayer Premium, Movistar+…

September is approaching, the rentrée, the desire to savor new stories and one of the most prolific stages in terms of new series -also, some interesting return, like ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’– which will land in the coming weeks on the main television networks and streaming platforms.

at the head figure ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, one of the most anticipated fictions of the summer together with ‘The house of the dragon’, whose beginning we can already enjoy from the end of August, and a gift for fans of fantasy. But there are many other options, with different themes and tones, that are worth reviewing.

These are our 10 favorite series coming in September:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER

When and where: September 2, Prime Video

An image from ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. | Matt Grace

Why watch it: There are plenty of explanations for the millions of fans of Middle-earth, who here will be able to contemplate the heroic legends of the ‘Second Age’ that takes place thousands of years before ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ by JRR Tolkien. The series is inspired by the universe created by him and recreates a world in which the great powers were forged. Written by JD Payne, Juan Antonio Bayona has directed two of its episodes (Wayne Yip and Charlotte Brändström are other directors).

YOU ARE NOT SPECIAL

When and where: September 2, Netflix

The series ‘You are not special’, from Netflix. | Netflix

Why watch it: New youth series in a comedy key created by Estíbaliz Burgaleta, script coordinator of our beloved series Skam Spain, and written by herself and Alberto Grondona (‘The Cable Girls’ and Sergio Granda (Skam Spain). Inma Torrente and Laura M Campos, from ‘Valeria’, direct this fiction around Amaia, whose life is “shit”, according to the presentation file.Overnight she has to say goodbye to her life in Barcelona to go live in the her mother’s town where nothing ever happens, but soon she will discover something that will change everything: she has inherited her grandmother’s powers.

‘ONLINE CRIMES’

When and where: September 4, Atresplayer Premium

Why watch it: A fiction aimed at lovers of ‘true crime’, a genre that continues to add followers. Presented by Samantha Hudson, this documentary series will follow crimes on the Internet and criminal events as bizarre as they are improbable.

The documentary-series ‘Crimes online’ comes to Atresplayer Premium. | Atresmedia

BILLY THE KID

When and where: September 5, Movistar Plus +

The Billy el Niño series arrives at Movistar Plus +. | Photo Credit: Chris Large/Epix

What is it about: Created and directed by Michael Hirst (‘The Tudors’, ‘Vikings’), it tells, throughout eight episodes, the true story of this popular outlaw before he became a legend. Tom Blyth (‘The Golden Age’) will play the lead.

THE MAID’S TALE (Season 5)

When and where: from September 15 on HBO Max (to be confirmed).

Elisabeth Moss, characterized as June and gagged in the 4th season of the HBO series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. | Courtesy of Hulu

Why watch it: For many, it is one of the most shocking and interesting series that have passed through the screen in the last five years. In the new chapters, June (Elisabeth Moss) faces the consequences of having killed Waterford. We fear the worst.

HOLY

When and where: September 16, Netflix

Raúl Arévalo and Greta Fernández star in the series ‘Santo’, on Netflix. | MANOLO PAVÓN/NETFLIX

Why watch it: Your credits guarantee it. Starring Raúl Arévalo, Greta Fernández, Bruno Gagliasso and Victoria Guerra, it is the first Spanish fiction shot between Spain and Brazil. It is created by Carlos López (Speak, The Prince, The Embassy), it is a fast-paced series of crime, intrigue and action that is close to terror. It tells the story of Santo, the most wanted drug trafficker in the world, whose face has never been revealed.

THOSE IN THE LAST ROW

When and where: September 23, Netflix.

The series ‘The ones in the last row’, from Netflix. | JULY VERGNE/NETFLIX

Why watch it: This is the first series written and directed by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo (‘AzulOscuroCasiNegro’, ‘Gordos’, ‘Cousins’, ‘La gran familia española’). And it has a predominantly female cast. It tells the story of five thirtysomethings (Itsaso Arana, Mónica Miranda, María Rodríguez Soto, Mariona Terés and Godeliv van den Brandt), close friends since school, who organize a week-long getaway together every year. This year something has come up that will force them to invent new rules of the game.

A PRIVATE MATTER

When and where: September 23 on Amazon Prime Video

Aura Garrido and Jean Reno star in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘A Private Matter’. | Manuel Fernandez-Valdes

why watch it: With established faces such as Aura Garrido and Jean Reno, fiction bets on criminal investigations in Galicia at the end of the 40s, where a daring young upper-class woman with the soul of a police officer (Aura) sets out to hunt down the serial killer that has been stalking your city for months.

BLACKOUT

When and where: September 29, Movistar Plus +

One of the episodes of the series ‘Blackout’. | Movistar+

What is it about: The project has received 13 Goya awards and numerous film awards such as Forqué, Feroz, Gaudí… Among its directors are Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Anti-riot, The Kingdom…), Raúl Arévalo (‘Late for anger’), Isa Campo (‘ The next skin’), Alberto Rodríguez (‘Model 77’) or Isabel Peña (‘The Kingdom’). The starting point is a solar storm that hits the Earth causing a widespread blackout. In this new reality, five stories of characters are developed who struggle to adapt to a world without electricity, telecommunications, or means of transportation, in which they have to face their most basic needs, instincts, and fears.