A Narcostate overlooking the Mediterranean. So the Economist had defined Syria this summer, as the New York Times describes it in publishing an investigation which sheds light on the protagonists, on the volumes and on the multi-billion dollar value of drug trafficking that crosses and goes beyond the Middle Eastern country.

The flagship product is the Captagon, an amphetamine synthesized in clandestine laboratories, very popular in Arab states. Originally used to treat attention deficit and narcolepsy, it was outlawed as far back as 1981, when it had taken hold in the Persian Gulf states. Captagon production first spread to Lebanon, arriving in Syria with the outbreak of the war. The Syrian traffickers therefore found particularly fertile ground: not only readily available raw materials and an outlet on the Mediterranean routes, but also a comfortable situation of extreme chaos caused by the conflict.

The relentless continuation of the war, the US sanctions imposed on Syria, the financial collapse of neighboring Lebanon, the pandemic affecting the remittances of Syrians abroad, has led to a economic meltdown devastating. This has convinced numerous figures close to President al-Assad to invest in this new business, giving birth to a cartel deeply linked and protected by the state. In fact, the company oversees production and distribution, explains the American newspaper 4th Armored Division of the Syrian Army, elite units under the orders of the General Maher al-Assad, President Bashar’s younger brother. Just below the top of the pyramid, but in a key position, business people like Amer Khiti And Khodr Taher, both enriched considerably during and thanks to the war, and close to the Assad government, as the NYT always explains.

The massif increase in drug trafficking is a direct consequence of the ten years of conflict who have engulfed Syria, dramatically raising the level of poverty, and leading businessmen, military cadres and political leaders to seek new sources of income – in cash – e new ways to evade US sanctions. And apparently illegal amphetamines do well, much better than the legal products they have largely outdone. I am currently on national export asset of greatest value, according to the New York Times database of global captagon raids. In recent years there has been a real explosion: This year alone, more than 250 million captagon pills have been seized worldwide. Four years ago, the budget was 18 times lower. In Italy have been found 84 million pills hidden in industrial paper cylinders and machinery built in such a way as to prevent scanners from locating the contents.