From the rule of law to energy: the Visegrad blockade has been broken

“Our cooperation has weakened”. One month after its 31st anniversary, the words spoken by the Czech Minister for European Affairs, Mikuláš Bek, open up a reflection within the Visegrad group. The diversity of views that separate the fantastic four (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary) now far exceed the common interests which, after the dissolution of the USSR, led them to sign the alliance. Since 1993, when the group expanded following the split of Czechoslovakia, it was also known as V4. In addition to strengthening their role and promoting the entry of individual states into the European Union, the pact provided for collaboration in the military, economic, energy and cultural fields. But if the entry into the group of 27 is a goal achieved for some time and their decision-making weight has gradually strengthened, the current misunderstandings concern other aspects that are certainly not secondary.

The statements made to the Hospodářské noviny newspaper by Minister Bek, nicknamed for the avoidance of doubt “Mr. Europe ”, clearly clarify the position of his country. On the rule of law, Prague has decided not to take the same path as Hungary and Poland. “It cannot be otherwise” ruled Bek, given the illiberal turnaround that Fidesz, the Hungarian party of Viktor Orbán, and Pis, the Polish party of Mateusz Morawiecki have imposed. Rather, for Prague the main road to follow must be that traced by Paris and Berlin. However, until the election of the leader of the Czech Ods party, Petr Fiala, who took office in December, similar claims were unthinkable. In the last elections, President Orbán had sponsored without too many filters the electoral campaign of Andrej Babiš, the former Czech president with whom relations were more than good. Slovakia, therefore, with the election of Prime Minister Eduard Heger and the break with the populists, appeared to be the only one among the four still in line with European standards. However, the promise of newly elected Czech Fiala that he would not continue along the same lines as his predecessor has reinvigorated Bratislava.

Yet the clash, with and in the group, had ignited at the European Council in December 2020, during the approval of the multi-year budget and the provision of funds for the post-Covid-19 recovery. To the requests of the frugal states to further strengthen the link between European resources and respect for the rule of law, Visegrad – above all Poland and Hungary – had responded spades, threatening the use of the veto on the final decision. The agreement was then found thanks to German mediation.

In particular, the interference of governments in the judicial system was not a little concerned in Brussels. The ruling of the Polish Constitutional Court of October 2020 – which made abortion even more difficult and which brought thousands of people to the streets like no one has seen in thirty years – and the controversy surrounding the Hungarian anti- Lgbt of last July, were denounced by the European institutions as an evident illiberal degeneration and have complicated discussions on the Recovery fund. In addition, the reproaches in Budapest did not stop there and also affected the opaque modalities on how European money was spent and, in general, on rampant corruption. Doubts that have led the European Commission to postpone the advance of the Next Generation Eu and threaten Poland with sanctions if it fails to comply with EU laws. Incidentally, the Hungarian president intervened in support of Warsaw, calling Poland “the best country in Europe”, a definition not shared by the other two members.

“When it comes to the rule of law, the Slovaks and now the Czechs are elsewhere than Hungary and Poland,” said an official from Bratislava who stressed that “both administrations have a strong interest in strengthening, not undermining the EU “. The alliance therefore seems to be about to halve but the alignments vary according to the theme.

On the European Green Deal goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, for example, opposition from Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary was strong, while Slovakia did not hesitate to accept Brussels’ plans. Budapest is not as dependent on coal as the other two, but it has passed off the European package to its population as an attempt to thwart Hungarian interests. The other package, the “Fit x 55” package proposed by EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, would also destroy the European middle class and threaten its democracy for Orbán.

However, the main concerns come from Prague and Warsaw. Two above all: the abandonment of coal, the driving force of these states, and the fear of losing part of the CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) funds, to be allocated to the new European green project. For Poland, abandoning coal would mean redesigning the entire energy sector. Warsaw is more interested in leaving things as they are, producing 86% of that mined in Europe. The Czech government of Andrej Babiš was added to the government of Morawiecki, at the time still in the saddle and first of all to oppose any type of relocation of funds and to safeguard the two nuclear power plants in the country. One of Babiš’s last wishes in Europe was to hinder, together with Poland, European efforts to find a square on greenhouse gas emissions trading.

Just at the end of the year, however, the tension between Poland and the Czech Republic rose over the Turów mine, on the border between the two states. For Prague, the extraction of lignite carried out by the Polish government would not respect environmental levels. In September, the European Court was sentenced to Poland, called to pay a fine of 500 thousand euros a day until the mine’s activities finally ceased. Prime Minister Morawiecki has already assured that this will not happen and today recalled the Polish ambassador from Prague, following his criticisms of the mine management. “Let’s be honest”, admitted Ambassador Miroslaw Jasinski, “the reason for the dispute was the arrogance of some people. First of all, the management of the mine. Then there is the management of the PGE – the main Polish energy company controlled by the state, ed – and light years from there are the ministries and the prime minister ”.

In short, at the moment there is no good blood on the Prague-Warsaw axis. Not that everything always runs smoothly on the Warsaw-Budapest one. If Poland and Hungary are in fact in the same barricade to defend the internal work from European interference, they appear instead very distant on the allies to choose. As with all the countries of that area, when it comes to external relations, the first thought goes to Russia, with which Poland has a worn-out relationship while Hungary tries to align itself more and more with the Kremlin’s thinking, despite the grievances of the opposition parties worried about the turnaround in Brussels. In fact, many similarities can be found in Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orbán. It is in fact evident the desire of both in wanting to appear as a strong man able to maintain the security and prosperity of his nation, defended at all costs against external enemies who try to undermine its stability and extinguish its culture.

In rejecting the European liberal model, Orbán found a new one in the Russian one, also protected by sword from outside attacks. For the Hungarian president, the European trend in the face of every problem is to blame Vladimir Putin, seen as responsible for all evils, as the words of the former German interior minister, Horst Seehofer testify. While, for the German minister, Moscow is primarily responsible for the migration crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus of the other Hungarian friend, Aleksandr Lukashenko, for Orbán there is no trace of the Russian hand. Poland is positioned on a completely different line, seeing Moscow as a threat and Minsk as a careful calculator to destabilize the European Union. At the same time, however, the Morawiecki government was accused by many of illegal push-backs and of monopolizing the crisis to strengthen its internal position.

Furthermore, with the ongoing energy crisis, Budapest has thrown itself completely into Moscow’s hands. The agreement signed at the end of September with the Russian company Gazprom provides for the cessation of 4.5 billion cubic meters per year for fifteen years: 3.5 billion will come from Serbia and Turkey, while the remainder from Austria and Germany, thus bypassing Ukraine. The fixed price was higher than the market price but in this way, the Hungarian Foreign Minister guaranteed, the heating in the houses and the functioning of the industries will be ensured for a long period of time (2036). But the energy collaboration, seen by many more as a bow by Budapest in favor of Moscow than as a real partnership, does not end there. In 2014, an agreement between the Hungarians and the Russians on nuclear power – on which the Visegrad group in Europe is instead united in saying yes – had made it possible to increase the capacity of the Paks plant. Poland, on the other hand, has never hidden its dissatisfaction with Gazprom, accused of having deliberately raised energy prices. When the taps were turned off, the value of fertilizers shot up by 79%, thus putting many Polish farmers in trouble. The Czech Republic has sided alongside Poland, with MEP Tomáš Zdechovský who sees the “need to cooperate much more” to face Moscow.

Ultimately, in the Visegrad group everyone would seem to be on their own, except for a few situations. With the recent changes of government in Slovakia and, above all, in the Czech Republic with the farewell of Babiš, Viktor Orbán appears more isolated in the coalition, supported by the Polish PiS only when it comes to supporting each other in defense of the repeated violations of the State of right.

Still, Orbán doesn’t appear worried. For him there is no division, but it is only some “friction”. In December he also explained the motivation at a press conference, stating that “out of the four Visegrad countries, three are not members of the euro zone” while one is, Slovakia increasingly attached to Brussels. For this reason, the relationships that each individual state has are different. For the Hungarian president, differences are part of the game, therefore: not exactly the best for the future of the Visegrad group, which is now awaiting the Hungarian elections scheduled for April to understand which direction the country will take and, if so, whether to take them all together again .