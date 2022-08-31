From the sand, Génesis Rodríguez, daughter of “Puma” Rodríguez, paralyzes the net in a swimsuit

Genesis Rodríguez is an American actress, but of Latin origin and who is also famous for being the youngest daughter of the singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. At 34 years old, she has managed to make a vast career and continues to participate in important projects. Through Instagram, she is in charge of showing why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world and she showed off her figure from the sand.

Last July 29, Genesis Rodriguez She turned 34 years old and from a very young age began her career as an actress participating in several soap operas such as ‘Doña Bárbara’, ‘Prisionera’ or ‘Dame chocolate’. When she was a teenager, she studied acting, dance, and vocal preparation both locally and nationally to continue her preparation in Miami. She had a memorable participation in the police series ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ and recently, she starred in the third season of ‘Umbrella Academy’.

Genesis Rodríguez has just turned 34 years old. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

Genesis Rodriguez She is the daughter of singer Puma Rodríguez and former Cuban model Carolina Pérez. In addition, she has two half-sisters, but the relationship she has with them is null and on more than one occasion, both Lilibeth and Liliana have spoken ill of her and her mother. In an interview, the actress revealed how proud she feels to be the daughter of the 79-year-old Venezuelan singer.

Beyond her talent as an actress, Genesis Rodriguez She has almost a million followers on Instagram and is responsible for demonstrating through her posts that she is one of the most beautiful women of all. The daughter of the Puma dazzled everyone from the sand and showing off her figure, where she is seen wearing a yellow swimsuit.

Genesis Rodríguez fell in love with everyone. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

On the other hand, for more than a year, Genesis Rodriguez She is in a relationship with actor Brian Geragthy, whom she met on the set of ‘The Fugitive’. However, the couple is very reserved about her privacy and that is why little was known about the personal life of the daughter of Puma Rodríguez, until she decided to show it off in her Instagram stories.