From the screen to the street

How our consumption habits have changed in recent decades, with a digital acceleration in recent years, such rapid access to information, media bombardment and the influence of trends, fashion is almost ephemeral.

Trend analyzes have shown that the small screen dictates the seasons again, especially in streaming projects that become more viral. We have focused our attention on the costumes of the protagonists of the most popular series.

Among the customs that the pandemic left us was to see each other Netflix. We were in a constant flash of watching television, for hours and hours, and it was there that, unconsciously, we have become accustomed to adopting looks that we saw in the series and taking it to the streets.

Controversial was the launch of Emily in Pariswho had the costume designer up her sleeve Patricia Filedresponsible for the obsession we had with Carrie Bradshaw outfits in Sex and the City, by clichés to Parisian life. Puritans have criticized every single choice Emily (Lily Collins) wore during her time in Paris, but the conversation turned to that. What if the Courrèges jacket, the Valentino skirt, the bag Christian Louboutinand even entire Pinterest walls dedicated to: “How to get the Emily in Paris look”.

What a mania with glitter on the face! Makeup with rhinestones is one of the great legacies that the second season of Euphoria has left us. One of the projects that has set the trends, especially in street fashion. Success is the personification of each of its characters, so unique, with a defined style and a styling that has dared everything, without taking credit away from Heidi Bivens, who devised each of the looks. It has also put a new generation of actors on everyone’s lips: Zendaya, Jules Vaughn, Maddy Perez and the cast have become fashion icons and flags of edgy style.

Business Insider reported that after the release of the period drama Bridgerton, searches to buy a corset on the Etsy online store jumped 91 percent. Although it is unlikely that we will begin to adopt and dress like in the British regency era the empire cut, floral prints, large hair accessories and pieces in pastel shades have made a comeback.

We can not deny that the big entertainment companies today sneak in the influence of the following collections, in the consumption of fashionistas, and in the street look.

BY BEGOÑA COSÍO

@BEGOCOSIO

MAAZ