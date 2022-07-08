From the sea, Sebastián Rulli celebrates his 47th birthday with a PHOTO session as “God brought him into the world”

This Wednesday afternoon Sebastian Rulli conquered Instagram by sharing a Photoshoot who has already become the favorite of his millions of fans, because the soap opera heartthrob was seen like never before by showing off a daring nude, or as he himself said “How God brought me into the world”with which he welcomed his 47 years. Of course, the images quickly became viral and the actor was filled with compliments and congratulations, because as soon as he reached the “fifth floor” he was more handsome than ever.

In the iconic and daring session, Sebastián Rulli appears in the sea and with the water at knee height in a pose in which she had never been seen, because although it is true that her Instagram is full of swimsuit photos to show off her shapely body, this time she freed herself from everything type of garments to pose naturally with a big smile after having enjoyed a swim in the crystal clear waters.

Photos show Angelique Boyer’s boyfriend totally naked and with both hands covering his crotch to avoid censorship by the Meta platform, formerly Facebook. The only things that can be seen in his look are bracelets on his right arm and a silver watch on his left wrist. Likewise, it is possible to see how each of the actor’s muscles is marked, including those of the legs and the abdominal area.

Sebastián Rulli raised the temperature with these photos. (Photo: IG @sebastianrulli)

Like the previous photo, you can also see images that show how Sebastian Rulli abandoned the sea to return to his beloved, who took the photos, of course, at no time did he say goodbye to his smile or his pose with his arms around his body to avoid showing too much. On the other hand, her long hair is slicked back and totally wet after swimming.

“Today I celebrate life, as God brought me into the world 47 years ago. So, or more clearly, pour water on it,” he wrote to accompany the photos with which he flouted Instagram’s rules.

In his birthday message, the protagonist of “The rich also cry” took the opportunity to thank life and the people who have accompanied him over the years, whom he affirmed “are here and make me so happy.” On the other hand, he reiterated his love for the soap opera actress, Angelique Boyer: “(I am) happy and full. In love and with many illusions and the desire to continue fighting”.

The actor was seen like never before. (Photo: IG @sebastianrulli)

Likewise, Sebastian Rulli dedicated some words to his loyal fans, who have always shown their support. “Thank you for so much love and affection. Aware of how blessed I am to have all of you.”

“There is nothing better than sharing and joining forces with good vibes to infect those who do not have the joy of feeling love and gratitude. To continue adding and multiplying. I love them,” he said.

Finally, he joked with this daring photo session that his beautiful girlfriend took: “Thank you my love @angeliqueboyer for giving me a chance to put my hands before taking the photos,” he concluded in his message to celebrate his 47 years of life. In a few minutes, the publication exceeded 170 thousand likes, while fans and celebrities filled it with congratulations.

The soap opera heartthrob became a trend with these photos. (Photo: IG @sebastianrulli)

“Congratulations”, wrote Erika Buenfil; “Happy birthday, friend,” said Renata Notni; Luz Elena Gonzáles, Galilea Montijo, Michelle Rodríguez and Adrián Uribe also joined in the good wishes, while Angelique Boyer He also left a romantic comment to celebrate his beloved.

“Life of my love. Every year better in every way. You deserve all the blessings, thanks for all the love you give us and don’t be fooled, you could upload 10 photos and I took many. I LOVE YOU @sebastianrulli TO CELEBRATE!! !”, Wrote the protagonist of “Teresa”.

