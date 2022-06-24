Entertainment

From the sea, the daughter of Marco Antonio Solís shook the net in a bathing suit

Marla Solis she is the daughter of Marco Antonio Solis who has followed in his footsteps and launched himself as a singer. The 21-year-old’s first musical cut is called “Quédate”, and it is an urban pop concept. “It’s part of an album that I will release soon, I don’t know when yet,” said the Marbella Music-backed artist.

But marla it’s not the only one Solis who has chosen the path of music. Beatriz opted for the regional Mexican genre and Alison chose indie-pop in English. Undoubtedly, talent runs through the veins of the daughters of “El Buki”.

