From the sea, the daughter of Marco Antonio Solís shook the net in a bathing suit

Marla Solis she is the daughter of Marco Antonio Solis who has followed in his footsteps and launched himself as a singer. The 21-year-old’s first musical cut is called “Quédate”, and it is an urban pop concept. “It’s part of an album that I will release soon, I don’t know when yet,” said the Marbella Music-backed artist.

But marla it’s not the only one Solis who has chosen the path of music. Beatriz opted for the regional Mexican genre and Alison chose indie-pop in English. Undoubtedly, talent runs through the veins of the daughters of “El Buki”.

Currently, the whole family is happily vacationing in Capri, the famous island of Italy. marla She always usually poses in summer dresses, but this time she went a step further and displayed all her beauty in a photograph where she is seen on some stairs wearing a wonderful nude two-piece swimsuit. “I am not from here, even not from there. And being happy is my identity color,” she wrote in the post.

This phrase you chose marla It is not his own authorship but it is from the song “I am not from here nor am I from there”, by Facunda Cabral, the Argentine singer-songwriter, poet, writer and philosopher. Undoubtedly, the young lady made reference to all the trips that she makes with her family, and all those that remain to come within her artistic career.

The Instagram post the daughter of Marco Antonio Solis garnered thousands of likes and comments, although the singer preferred to hide the amount. “Bella my queen” wrote the Mexican composer Ana Bárbara. “my beautiful and talented young lady” and “The view is beautiful. You look beautiful” were other messages from her fans.