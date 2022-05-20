From the sea, the Mexican Kim Kardashian leaves little to the imagination with a micro bikini | PHOTO

This Friday, May 20, Mariana Gonzalez Padilla -popularly known as The Mexican Kim Kardashian– She stole all eyes on digital platforms by sharing a photo in which she posed with a small bikini that made her look more beautiful than ever.

Since she confirmed her courtship with Vicente Fernández Jr. -son of the late interpreter Vicente Fernández- the influencer and businesswoman has established herself as one of the favorites on Instagram because all the content she shares adds thousands of “likes” and comments.

In this sense, a few hours ago, the Mexican Kim Kardashian broke it again on Instagram by uploading an image that left little to the imagination as her millions of followers surrendered to her figure and unquestionable beauty.

The Mexican Kim Kardashian poses in a bikini

Before the eyes of his more than 988 thousand followers, Mariana Gonzalez Padilla He made it more than clear that he has one of the best figures in the entertainment industry by posing from the sea with a bikini that fit him perfectly.

Enjoying the charms of nature, the social media star did not miss the opportunity to delight the eyes of her millions of followers by revealing much of her figure in a spectacular look.

turns out The Mexican Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Vicente Fernandez Jr.are enjoying an enviable vacation at Xcaret, one of the most important tourist destinations in the country.

As expected, the publication made by the influencer and star of social networks became viral in a few minutes, reaching, so far, more than 5 thousand likes, which shows that it is one of the platform’s favorites.

