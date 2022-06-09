From the sea, Yailin La Más Viral raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

Yailin The Most Viral Y Anuel AA They are more in love than ever. They recently gave an interview to the Alofoke program, where they gave some details of their relationship. “Of course yes (there will be a wedding) and boy too,” assured the singer. And she added: “They have said many things about me, and I know who I am.”

Regarding the rumors of drug use of Anuel AA, Karol G’s ex stated: “I’ve always been skinny. I’m healthy, I exercise, I go to the gym.” Currently an ex of the singer, named Melissa Vallecilla, is 8 months pregnant with the rapper, although she assures that he disappeared from his life.

This past Wednesday, Yailin The Most Viral confirmed once again its great beauty in the social network Instagram. The Dominican singer published a couple of photos on top of a yacht and with a turquoise sea in the background that took all the eyes of her millions of fans. The also influencer wore a tight board print swimsuit. The young artist complemented her look with her hair up, sunglasses and a large necklace.

Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

“You would like to but it doesn’t work out for you” was the simple and challenging text that he chose yailin as an epigraph for his aforementioned posting on the popular little camera network. Many of the brunette’s followers assure that it can be a new stick for Karol G, ex of her current partner.

Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

This mentioned publication of the girlfriend of Anuel AA garnered thousands of likes on Instagram, easily surpassing the barrier of 708 thousand hearts in less than 24 hours. “That filter will change even the nationality”, “One more filter and you purify the sea HAHAHAHAHA” and “Change colors like the Chameleon” are some of the messages that the Latina received from her followers, most of the comments made flaunt the filter used in the photos.