From the sea, Yailin La Más Viral raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

Yailin The Most Viral Y Anuel AA They are more in love than ever. They recently gave an interview to the Alofoke program, where they gave some details of their relationship. “Of course yes (there will be a wedding) and boy too,” assured the singer. And she added: “They have said many things about me, and I know who I am.”

Regarding the rumors of drug use of Anuel AA, Karol G’s ex stated: “I’ve always been skinny. I’m healthy, I exercise, I go to the gym.” Currently an ex of the singer, named Melissa Vallecilla, is 8 months pregnant with the rapper, although she assures that he disappeared from his life.

