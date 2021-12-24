From the second round of the Champions League in Florence, Ikonè is a purple spot. The analysis of The Nation

After the victory in June in the Ligue1 championship and the recent conquest of the Champions League round of 16 with Lille (he would have found Chelsea) Jonathan Ikoné he chose to get off the French train to get inside Fiorentina. (LET’S KNOW IT BETTER) . And already this, writes La Nazione, looks like a commercial. It was not taken for granted, in fact, that the player would give up the round of 16 of the main European event, to restart from another championship. It takes courage in a way and the French winger has shown that they have it.

Also in the newspaper we find three evaluations on this shot by Fiorentina. The first is this: the purple investment has already achieved a first effect in the form of image and credibility granted to a club that is re-emerging after two disappointing football years, is in seventh position but obviously gives the impression of being in a phase ascending. The second consideration is more technical: Ikoné He is not exactly a killer under the net, but he participates in the construction through assists, 24 in the three seasons preceding this one. Finally we come to point number three, that is the unknown: the timing of insertion of a player who comes from another country. It is true that Fiorentina “speaks a universal language”, but a period of acclimatization will have to be taken into account. Precisely for this reason Ikoné will arrive in Florence before the start of the transfer market with a release from Lille, now his former team, to be able to learn Italian and Italian.