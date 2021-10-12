from the “set to the garage” with a millionaire collection

Tom Cruise, an actor with a thousand faces, is one of the most famous celebrities in the world, showing off his greatest passion in movies and beyond.

An actor who has a long career behind him, honored with the victory of three Golden Globes, and three nominations all‘Oscar in the category of best leading actor. Tom Cruise, in his films, has always shown a strong interest in engines, a passion that also accompanies him in his private life.

Over the years this passion pours more and more on two wheels, with which he engages in various scenes of his “cult” films, so much so that it leads him to buy models to show off on the track off the set. He owns a Ducati Desmosedici RR purchased in 2008, for $ 72,500, along with a Confederate model $ 45,000 Hellcat.

You might be interested >>> Benjamin Sloss: Google’s deputy boss and his 25 million euro collection.

A love born with Top Gun

In the famous films he plays, the actor plays different motorcycle models as protagonists, with which he shoots daring scenes, “shot” personally without a stunt double. As in the unforgettable Mission Impossible, the saga that sees him in a series of adrenaline-fueled chases riding a Triumph Speed ​​triple 955 Special Edition. Or we have seen him rear with one BMW G 310 GS. Go full throttle with a ‘ Honda CRF450, with which he was the protagonist of a spectacular jump from a giant ramp. Cruise does not miss anything, to lead him on his missions there are other spectacular Bavarian racing cars from BMW, the S1000 RR and the BMW R Nine T.

Loading... Advertisements

The love for two wheels comes from the unforgettable Top Gun, the film that marked a generation, where the actor plays Maverick, a fighter pilot of the American Navy. Rebel on the bike Kawasaki GPZ 900, at that time called “the fastest motorcycle in the world”, even challenged a plane on the airport runway. The GPZ had a 4-cylinder 16-valve engine, which developed 115 hp at 8,500 rpm, with a top speed of 260 km / h.

There are many films in which Tom Cruise gets on a motorcycle, we also remember him in “Days of Thunder”, on a Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic. While in 2010 he has the pleasure of driving one Ducati Hypermotard 1100.

It might interest you >>> Demi Moore, showing the family jewel, a Porsche 356sc from 1965

The Hollywood actor also has a collection of cars in his garage to leave you breathless, we can name a few to give an idea. A Porsche 928 from 1979, which became famous thanks to the film Scarface, is a sports car in great demand by collectors.

He also owns a rare piece in the world, one Ford Mustang Saleen S281, it’s a Chevrolet Corvette C1 purchased in 1990, this too, a unique piece of her collection, worth over 1 million euros. It does not miss a Off road with which he travels with his family in his spare time, or there Supercar Bugatti Veyron, another family jewel, which keeps company with a BMW 7 series.