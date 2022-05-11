From the shadow of Riqui Puig, to the light of Aubameyang

Riqui Puig, considered in his day to be the greatest diamond in the rough of the Barcelona academy, the midfielder who best represented the footballing DNA of the club and called, without dissimulation, to inherit the command of the first team that Xavi Hernández once had, received this Saturday an unequivocal signal from Xavi himself, little less than showing him the exit door.

The night that Barça could not count on Busquets, Pedri and even Nico, understanding Riqui’s presence in the starting eleven as indisputable, the coach preferred to tweak the system and play with only two pure midfielders (Frenkie de Jong and Gavi), before to give the opportunity to the youth squad, who has barely started in two games this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates with his teammates. Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Xavi preferred to unbalance his team, with the presence of four forwards and turning Jordi Alba into a regular third midfielder, rather than maintain the essence that he always personalised, sending, or pretending to, through the ball, the combination and the game of the midfielders, who this Tuesday could almost be said to have tiptoed through the game.

The Barça coach did not change his idea until the break, perhaps realizing that the 2-0 scoreline in the first half was the product of the successful finisher but, not at all, because of the game and it could be said that he challenged Riqui to show him his ability to take possession of the game in the second half… Something that the small midfielder did not do, who went almost unnoticed, regardless of the goal that was disallowed.

GOAL SCORER

play 0:43 Riqui Puig tried a through ball, but Eric García was in an advanced position.

Puig, like Braithwaite, who didn’t play a minute, seems doomed by Xavi when the season is over. The coach admitted the day before that he was “quite clear” about the changes to be made in the squad and both are on the exit ramp in which Umtiti, Mingueza, Adama (also zero minutes) and who knows Neto and Lenglet… With Dembélé the doubt will remain, of course.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

You cannot guess the plan with Luuk de Jong, acclaimed by the public when he entered, but the conviction of Aubameyang, author of two goals in anarchy and who, having made his debut with Barça in February, is already the team’s top scorer with 13 goals, 11 of them in LaLiga.

The Gabonese international confirmed his idyll with the goal, assisted by a phenomenal Dembélé, and is already among the top ten scorers in the championship, being the best signing of the winter market in memory at the Camp Nou and earning the right to, impossible to sign Haaland, it could be him, as Mateu Alemany assured not too many days ago, Barça’s center forward next season.