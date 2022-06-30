Entertainment

From the shores of Italy Cristy Solís, wife of Marco Antonio Solís, raises the temperature with her beauty

Christy Solis The former Cuban model is well known for being the wife of Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís and for being his inseparable travel companion. In addition, she is the one who keeps the singer’s agenda, she knows all the artist’s movements, arranges his press conferences, his concerts and also takes care of everything related to the family’s finances.

Cristy Solís has become a fundamental piece in the life of Marco Antonio Solis, both know each other very well since they have been together for 28 years as a married couple. Over time, Cristian Salas, that is his real name, has shown a great capacity for business and his ability to manage contracts.

