From the shores of Italy Cristy Solís, wife of Marco Antonio Solís, raises the temperature with her beauty

Christy Solis The former Cuban model is well known for being the wife of Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís and for being his inseparable travel companion. In addition, she is the one who keeps the singer’s agenda, she knows all the artist’s movements, arranges his press conferences, his concerts and also takes care of everything related to the family’s finances.

Cristy Solís has become a fundamental piece in the life of Marco Antonio Solis, both know each other very well since they have been together for 28 years as a married couple. Over time, Cristian Salas, that is his real name, has shown a great capacity for business and his ability to manage contracts.

The former Cuban model Christy Soliswho constantly uploads images to his account Instagram, is the mother of the two youngest daughters of the singer, who has three daughters in total from two different marriages. The first marriage of Marco Antonio Solis with the singer Beatriz Adriana whose daughter is also called Beatríz Adriana Solis He has been dedicated to music for a long time. The two daughters of the marriage of Marco Antonio Solis with Christy Solis who are the youngest daughters of the singer are called Alison and Marla.

all the daughters of Marco Antonio Solis they are dedicated to music like their father, the older Beatriz Adriana Solis She has been singing for a long time, she inherited the talent from her father and mother. The youngest of the family have also done it, recently it was Alison Solis who ventured into the musical world and now it’s Marla’s turn Solis who has released his most recent material under the name of Mar Solis and that Christy Solis proudly displays on your account Instagram.

in these hours Christy Solis He has uploaded to his Instagram account images of his vacations on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, in them we show the beautiful landscapes of the place and also his looks when it comes to showing off. Recently in his stories of Instagramthe wife of Marco Antonio Solis is shown on a luxurious yacht where he enjoys the sea. She always leaves some positive message in her images: “Call it instinct, intuition, hunch, vibe, gut feeling or inner voice; but always pay attention to him”.