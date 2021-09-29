From the skate of ‘Back to the future’ to the ball of ‘Cast Away’: the cinema memorabilia auction

The futuristic skate of Back to the future con which Marty McFly flew in the Robert Zemeckis movie and Sean Connery’s tuxedo You only live twice. Brad Pitt’s sword in Troy and the Stormtrooper helmet there Return of the Jedi. These are just some of the cinematic memorabilia that will be auctioned in November in London from 9 to 11.

The Stormtroopers of Star Wars

There are about a thousand costumes, props and other tools that will make fans go crazy. “People buy this stuff to store it,” Tim Lawes, head of shipping at Prop Store, told Reuters. “Basically it was about preserving the history of cinema and (for) most of the people who buy from us, these things will go to shop windows, be it in someone’s home, in a meeting room or in a museum. So these things are a lot. appreciated and kept with care “.

Loading... Advertisements

T-800 Endoskeleton of Terminator 2

The skate of Back to the Future is valued between 60,000 and 80,000 pounds, while the balloon’s Cast away, the only other character besides Tom Hanks in the Robinson Crusoe contemporary, it could be sold for between 40,000 and 60,000 pounds. The nostalgia effect, the feeling of satisfaction derived from owning objects from films with which you grew up, is what these auctions aim at and which make fans spend mind-boggling amounts. In the auction there will also be costumes from the films Elf, Spider-Man, Blade Runner And Shakespeare in Love as well as the T-800 Endoskeleton from the second Terminator.