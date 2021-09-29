News

From the skate of ‘Back to the future’ to the ball of ‘Cast Away’: the cinema memorabilia auction

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The futuristic skate of Back to the future con which Marty McFly flew in the Robert Zemeckis movie and Sean Connery’s tuxedo You only live twice. Brad Pitt’s sword in Troy and the Stormtrooper helmet there Return of the Jedi. These are just some of the cinematic memorabilia that will be auctioned in November in London from 9 to 11.

The Stormtroopers of Star Wars

There are about a thousand costumes, props and other tools that will make fans go crazy. “People buy this stuff to store it,” Tim Lawes, head of shipping at Prop Store, told Reuters. “Basically it was about preserving the history of cinema and (for) most of the people who buy from us, these things will go to shop windows, be it in someone’s home, in a meeting room or in a museum. So these things are a lot. appreciated and kept with care “.

Loading...
Advertisements

T-800 Endoskeleton of Terminator 2

The skate of Back to the Future is valued between 60,000 and 80,000 pounds, while the balloon’s Cast away, the only other character besides Tom Hanks in the Robinson Crusoe contemporary, it could be sold for between 40,000 and 60,000 pounds. The nostalgia effect, the feeling of satisfaction derived from owning objects from films with which you grew up, is what these auctions aim at and which make fans spend mind-boggling amounts. In the auction there will also be costumes from the films Elf, Spider-Man, Blade Runner And Shakespeare in Love as well as the T-800 Endoskeleton from the second Terminator.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

592
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
467
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
410
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
408
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
406
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
396
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
393
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
390
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
339
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top