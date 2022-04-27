From the sofa, Salma Hayek captivated everyone with an incredible photo shoot with her daughter

Salma Hayek She is one of the most important artists, not only in Mexico but also internationally. Recently, it was announced that the native of Coatzacoalcos will join the cast of the new Magic Mike movie with Channing Tatum. Both were caught on set in London recording their first scenes.

salma will take the role that Thandiwe Newton was going to play, who had to leave the production according to a statement released this Wednesday by the Warner Bros Pictures studio, in which the details are unknown. The tape will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who was already in charge of the first one. For the second, Magic Mike XXl, he delegated the role of director to Gregory Jacobs.

This April 26, salma posted a video dancing with the actor. “Happy birthday Channing!!!! You are a joy to be around” was the nice greeting that the Mexican left him. In addition, in the last hours, she also shared a photo session with her daughter Valentina and the following text: “What a great early gift for Mother’s Day. I love these beautiful photos of @nicobustos, and this special moment with my Valentina. Thank you @voguemexico!”

Valentine She was asked about what it was like to work with her mother Salma for the cover of this well-known and prestigious magazine, to which she replied very sincerely: “I don’t know (laughs), we didn’t do many things together when we were taking the photos or with the clothes. ”.

Let us remember that, in Mexico, Mother’s Day is celebrated on May 10. The publication of Instagram It exceeded 95,000 likes and 1,000 comments. “I can’t with all this beauty!!!!!”, “What great shots!! I miss you guys!” and “I love this. Go Valentine” were just some of them.