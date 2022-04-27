Entertainment

From the sofa, Salma Hayek captivated everyone with an incredible photo shoot with her daughter

Salma Hayek She is one of the most important artists, not only in Mexico but also internationally. Recently, it was announced that the native of Coatzacoalcos will join the cast of the new Magic Mike movie with Channing Tatum. Both were caught on set in London recording their first scenes.

salma will take the role that Thandiwe Newton was going to play, who had to leave the production according to a statement released this Wednesday by the Warner Bros Pictures studio, in which the details are unknown. The tape will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who was already in charge of the first one. For the second, Magic Mike XXl, he delegated the role of director to Gregory Jacobs.

