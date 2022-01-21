From the Spotlight case to Ratzinger’s involvement: this is how the scandals of the cardinals have revealed pedophilia in the Church, rewriting its recent history

Appeals, reforms and new laws, but where is the Catholic church in contrast to the pedophilia of his clergy? The question becomes more pressing after the publication of the reports on sexual abuse on minors committed by priests in France And Germany. Frightening figures that have even scratched Benedict XVI, accused of four cases of negligence when he was archbishop of Monk And Freising, from 1977 to 1981. Right on Ratzinger’s desk, named after the brief Bavarian episcopate by St. John Paul II in the Vatican as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, they arrived for decades the world dossiers of pedophilia. A very difficult pot, if not impossible to give uncover during the years of Wojtylian pontificate, despite Ratzinger’s historic denunciation of the “dirt in the Church ”referring precisely to the scourge of abuse. Having become Pope, the cap that has covered up thousands of these crimes for decades is jumped, with the risk of forever undermining the image of Catholicism world.

Law – To tell the truth something had begun to move in the last years of the long reign of Karol Wojtyla. In 2002, or three years before the death of the Polish Pope, the then archbishop of Boston, the cardinal Bernard Francis Law, was literally overwhelmed by a thorough investigation of The Boston Globe. Investigation that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2003 and which was later the subject of the film The Spotlight case winner of the Oscar in 2016. A work that had, among other things, the merit of breaking through the rubber wall of silence on the pedophilia in the Catholic Church with very powerful lobbies that made the reconstruction of the abuse. Law, who had headed the archdiocese of Boston since 1984, was exposed for covering up for decades hundreds of cases of pedophilia, hiding the complaints of victims and moving parish abusers into parish. But he was simply transferred to Rome by Wojtyla with the honorary office of archpriest of the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. Office that he held until the age of 80 as required by the standards canonical. No trial and no sanction. In the conclave of 2005 he regularly entered the Chapel Sistine to vote for the successor of the Polish Pope.

Maciel – Equally disturbing is the story of the founder of the Legionaries of Christ, father Marcial Maciel Degollado. A Mexican priest who died with full honors in 2008, who had the merit of having founded one of the congregations religious male with the greatest number of vocations to the world and that, on the other hand, was guilty of unspeakable crimes, constantly covered by the leaders of the Curia Roman. The complaints arrived, but were promptly concealed. Cardinal Ratzinger himself, in the role of prefect of the former Holy Office, had tried to act against Maciel, but collided against the wall of other top figures of the Holy See. A very powerful man and with such a high economic availability as to ensure the silence of the Vatican. At his death, his secret personal fortune was estimated to be around thirty million dollars. Maciel had abused his own seminarians, covered hundreds of cases of pedophilia within the Legionaries from Christ, had several women who had given him some children and hired numerous identity false. A satanic scenario more than the perfect image of the founder of one congregation religious. Yet for decades, despite everything, the portrait was nothing short of sweetened, to use a euphemism, of the holy priest had prevailed over the criminal reality.

Elected Pope, Benedict XVI he wanted a radical purification of the Legionaries and admitted the faults: “Unfortunately we faced the question only very slowly and with great delay. Somehow it was very well covered and it wasn’t until 2000 that we started to have points of reference concrete. It was necessary to have firm evidence to be sure the allegations had a foundation. For me, Marcial Maciel remains one figure mysterious. On the one hand there is a kind of life that, as we now know, is beyond what is moral: an adventurous existence, wasted, weird. On the other we see the dynamicity and the strength with which he built the community of Legionaries “. Just his followers, once he came to light there sad truth, made a mea culpa for the crimes committed by their founder: “We want to express ours deep pain for the abuse of seminarians minors, for the immoral acts perpetrated against men and women, for the arbitrary use of his authority and goods, for the immeasurable consumption of narcotic substances and for having presented as their own writings published by third parties. It is incomprehensible to us the inconsistency of having continued to present itself for decades as priest and witness to the faith, while hiding these behaviors immoral“.

McCarrick – A scenario similar to what happened in the United States where, despite the very serious accusations of pedophilia, in 2000 the former cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick he was promoted to archbishop of Washington and the following year received the purple from san John Paul II. Also in this affair the cover-ups and the network of silence between the USA and the Vatican had hidden a reality terrifying. Francesco wanted to shed light with an investigation which, for the first time, revealed the numerous complicities of which McCarrick enjoyed at the top of the Holy See. This complicity, however, did not prevent Bergoglio, once the criminal conduct of the former cardinal has been ascertained, to reduce him to state lay. A radical step never taken before. What’s disturbing about McCarrick’s story is that the promotion, first at the helm of the prestigious headquarters in Washington and then to the purple, it happened despite the reports of his crimes of pedophilia.

Pell – The case of the Australian cardinal is different George Pell, overwhelmed by a long trial for abuses in his country, which forced him to hastily leave the role of prefect of the Secretariat for the economy. The cardinal, sentenced in first and second degree to six years of imprisonment and forced to 13 months in prison in solitary confinement, was then fully acquitted and returned to Rome. “My trial – commented Pell coming out of prison – was not a referendum on the Catholic Church, nor a referendum on how the authorities of the Church in Australia they faced the crime of pedophilia in the Church. The question was whether I had committed these terrible crimes and I didn’t ”. Adding that “the only basis for the healing in the long run it is the truth and the only basis for justice is truth, because justice means truth for all ”.

Benedict XVI – For years the order of the Holy See was to cover up the pedophilia. He admitted it anyway Benedict XVI: “Why didn’t people react in the same way in the past as they do today? Even the press before did not emphasize these things, the conscience at that time was different. We know the same victims they felt great shame and at first they do not always want to be immediately put under the light of the gods spotlights. Many were able to tell what had happened to them only after decades ”. And he added: “But what must never happen is that we run away and pretend not to see and let the guilty continue in their misdeeds. Therefore, vigilance on the part of the church, which punishes those who have failed and above all which excludes them from any other possibility to come into contact with children “.

Francis – His successor has made many strides in the zero tolerance of the pedophilia of the clergy. Strict rules not only for the guilty, but also for those who cover up abuse. Measures to many indigestible within the Church because they put the bishops with their backs to the wall in front of their responsibilities and theirs silence, but necessitated by a decidedly devastating plague within the Catholicism. In February 2019 Bergoglio called in Vatican the presidents of the Conferences episcopal from all over the world in an unprecedented summit on the pedophilia of the clergy. The Pope wanted some victims to speak as well. From that event they arose measures concrete, such as the abolition of the pontifical secret for the abuse. But there are still many steps to be taken. In the last extraordinary general meeting of the CEI, in November 2021, the bishop of Ravenna-Cervia, monsignor Lorenzo Ghizzoni, who is also president of the National Service for the Protection of Minors and Vulnerable Adults in the Church, had proposed an investigation into pedophilia of the clergy also in Italy. The vast majority ofItalian episcopate she immediately opposed it with the fear of one tsunami unmanageable and claims for compensation that are impossible to sustain. Yet another wall that makes it clear how much silence on pedophilia in the church is still difficult to collapse.

