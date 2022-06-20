Entertainment

From the stairs, Yailin La Más Viral raises the temperature in a minidress

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Just a week ago Yailin The Most Viral Y Anuel AA They gave the “Yes, I do” in a simple but significant civil wedding in the Dominican Republic. Although both have great fortunes, their marriage was carried out with simple clothes and in a very austere way, contrary to what fans imagined.

Despite this, their love continues from strength to strength. Some days ago, Anuel AA posted an Instagram story arriving in Ibiza, Spain. “Thank my God. 2 days ago I got married in the DR with the woman of my dreams. Today I am in Ibiza starting the tour of Europe!!!” the singer wrote.

Source link

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

Disney classic will have live-action and fans propose cast

8 mins ago

Why does Paulina Rubio speak like a Spaniard?

18 mins ago

Ranking of the most popular HBO series in Chile

19 mins ago

Lina Tejeiro talks about her relationship with James Rodriguez – People – Culture

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button