From the stairs, Yailin La Más Viral raises the temperature in a minidress

Just a week ago Yailin The Most Viral Y Anuel AA They gave the “Yes, I do” in a simple but significant civil wedding in the Dominican Republic. Although both have great fortunes, their marriage was carried out with simple clothes and in a very austere way, contrary to what fans imagined.

Despite this, their love continues from strength to strength. Some days ago, Anuel AA posted an Instagram story arriving in Ibiza, Spain. “Thank my God. 2 days ago I got married in the DR with the woman of my dreams. Today I am in Ibiza starting the tour of Europe!!!” the singer wrote.

At one of the concerts, the rapper named Carol G, instead of his current wife, and the video went viral. “Where are all those who love the little baby?” She said, correcting herself later with: “Where are those who shout for Chivirika?” The recording of this moment traveled all the networks.

Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

In the last hours, yailin shared two photos along with the text “Exotic”. In them, she is seen wearing a silver minidress with buccaneers of the same color. Her hair was straight in ash color. In both images, she showed off her beautiful waist. The publication exceeded 400,000 likes, including that of Anuel AAof course.

Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

The post of yailin It also garnered more than 7,000 comments. “Elegance and evil in a single photo”, “THE EXOTIC COUPLE” and “Hermosa la viral” were some of the compliments she received. However, it also received some criticism such as “Diabloooo how much Photoshop”, “You’re bored with so many filters” and “Remove the filter and you’ll see reality”.