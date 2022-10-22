From the strange couple Arrimadas and Loquillo to the day in the races of Elsa Pataky

Some couples, some stranger than others, star in Instagram week. The politician Inés Arrimadas and the singer Loquillo, who have coincided in an act, is the most striking. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s ten years of marriage and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone’s reunion are other duos who have been photographed together.

Ines Arrimadas and Loquillo

The leader of Ciudadanos has been photographed with Loquillo, with whom she coincided at the Journalism Awards of The world last Wednesday at the Prado Museum in Madrid. The strange couple has provoked numerous comments on their profile.

Alexandra Gere

The wife of actor Richard Gere has shared a photo with their three children for the first time. The 39-year-old Spanish activist has gone out looking for pumpkins with Albert, born in 2012 from her relationship with businessman Govind Friedland, and the two little ones she has with the protagonist of beautiful womanAlexander, born in 2019, and the youngest, whose name has not been made public, and who came into the world in 2020. “A perfect autumn day with my boys,” he has written.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone

The two actors and friends have published a nice image in which they are seen preparing, machete in hand, some pumpkins for Halloween. “My great friend Arnold and I spent time in his amazing office carving pumpkin heads for Halloween with survival knives! That’s what real action guys do in their spare time! Hahaha…” he wrote. protagonist of Rocky.

Megan Montaner

The 35-year-old actress has shared a carousel of black and white photos with which she has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. The interpreter of 30 coins, Without identity either Lord give me patience She has been romantically linked since 2013 with biologist Gorka Ortúzar, with whom she became Káel’s mother for the first time, in April 2017.

Elsa Pataky

The actress and wife of Chris Hemsworth attended the 2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, which took place in Phillip Island, and there she was photographed with riders such as Marc Márquez, Àlex Rins and Francesco Bagnaia, thus demonstrating her great passion for motorcycles. On the circuit she also coincided with Gelete and Pablo, the cousins ​​of her ex Fonsi Nieto. “So good to be back at the races and see all my good friends,” she wrote.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The couple of artists has celebrated with their followers their tenth wedding anniversary. Both the actress and the singer have published several images of both summarizing these years of love. “10 years is not enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much beautiful human!” Timberlake wrote. The couple, who married in Fasano, Italy, in 2012, have two children: Sylas, 7, and Phineas, 2.

Julius Joseph Iglesias

With the title “My better half”, the son of Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler has presented his new partner after his divorce from Charisse Verhaert in 2021. It is the Brazilian model Vivi di Domenico, with whom he has been photographed from the hand on the seashore.

Sarah Ferguson

On the occasion of her 63rd birthday, Sarah Ferguson, who was the wife of Prince Andrew of England and mother of her two daughters, Beatriz and Eugenia, has published some endearing photos in which she poses with Muick and Sandy, the two corgis that the dukes of York adopted after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Alongside the images, Fergie has written: “The gifts that keep on giving.”